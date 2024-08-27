Witness appeal after pensioner left in serious condition following collision on Irish road

GARDAÍ have appealed for witnesses after a woman was left in a serious condition following a collision in Co. Donegal.

Two vehicles were involved in the collision on the N56 in Inver, which occurred at around 9am on Sunday, August 25.

Following the incident a woman, aged in her 80s, was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment of her injuries which Gardaí have confirmed are "believed to be serious".

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 40s were taken to Letterkenny University Hospital for treatment of injuries which are not thought to be life threatening.

Gardaí are now appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them.

“Any road users or pedestrians who were on the N56 between 8.30am and 9am and have camera footage (including dash-cam) are asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí,” they state.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyshannon Garda Station (071) 9858530 the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.