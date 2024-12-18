Woman travelling on electric scooter left in critical condition after road traffic incident in Galway

A WOMAN is in a critical condition in hospital following a road traffic incident in Galway in the early hours of this morning.

The woman, who was travelling on an electric scooter, was discovered with serious injuries on Shantalla Road.

It is believed the incident occurred at some point between 1am and 2.15am today.

The injured woman, aged in her 50s, was removed to University Hospital Galway, where her condition is described as critical.

Gardaí are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area between 1am and 2.15am and who may have camera footage are asked to make it available to investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.