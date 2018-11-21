‘He had the world at his feet’ – tribute to young man who died in traffic collision

THE FAMILY of a young man who died in a road traffic collision in Luton, England have paid tribute to their ‘vibrant’ loved one.

Michael McMahon, 28, of Ella Court, Luton, was killed in the single-vehicle collision near the junction with Newlands Road, at around 11.45pm last Sunday, November 18.

Mr McMahon was a passenger in a black BMW when it left the carriageway and collided with roadside trees and shrubs.

Emergency services attended the scene, but Mr McMahon – known to his family as Mikey – was sadly pronounced dead.

His family have paid tribute to the young man who had hopes of becoming a teacher.

Advertisement

"It is so sad to lose a life so young. Mikey was a much-loved son, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin, uncle and stepson,” they said in a statement.

"He was a vibrant, fun-loving character with a great sense of humour.

“He had the world at his feet, with plans to start a new career in teaching after Christmas.

"Mikey will never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts.

“He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 407 of November 18.

Advertisement

Police are especially keen to hear from drivers who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time, which may provide vital information for their investigation.