‘He had the world at his feet’ – tribute to young man who died in traffic collision
News

‘He had the world at his feet’ – tribute to young man who died in traffic collision

Michael McMahon (Image: Bedfordshire Police)

THE FAMILY of a young man who died in a road traffic collision in Luton, England have paid tribute to their ‘vibrant’ loved one.

Michael McMahon, 28, of Ella Court, Luton, was killed in the single-vehicle collision near the junction with Newlands Road, at around 11.45pm last Sunday, November 18.

Mr McMahon was a passenger in a black BMW when it left the carriageway and collided with roadside trees and shrubs.

Emergency services attended the scene, but Mr McMahon – known to his family as Mikey – was sadly pronounced dead.

His family have paid tribute to the young man who had hopes of becoming a teacher.

Advertisement

"It is so sad to lose a life so young. Mikey was a much-loved son, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin, uncle and stepson,” they said in a statement.

"He was a vibrant, fun-loving character with a great sense of humour.

“He had the world at his feet, with plans to start a new career in teaching after Christmas.

"Mikey will never be forgotten and will always remain in our hearts.

“He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.”

Officers are continuing to appeal for information in relation to the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, quoting reference 407 of November 18.

Advertisement

Police are especially keen to hear from drivers who may have dashcam footage of the area at the time, which may provide vital information for their investigation.

See More: Bedfordshire Police, Luton

Related

Burglar brothers banged up after stealing shotguns and cash
News 2 weeks ago

Burglar brothers banged up after stealing shotguns and cash

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘Always in our hearts’ – Irishman’s family pay tribute as man jailed for drug driving death
News 1 month ago

‘Always in our hearts’ – Irishman’s family pay tribute as man jailed for drug driving death

By: Gerard Donaghy

Unlicensed drug driver found guilty of hit-and-run death of ‘loving’ Irish father
News 1 month ago

Unlicensed drug driver found guilty of hit-and-run death of ‘loving’ Irish father

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Body of Irish woman, 74, missing from Blackpool is found on beach
News 1 hour ago

Body of Irish woman, 74, missing from Blackpool is found on beach

By: Gerard Donaghy

Man extradited to Northern Ireland over 2015 killing of young mum of three
News 1 hour ago

Man extradited to Northern Ireland over 2015 killing of young mum of three

By: Gerard Donaghy

‘I leave with a heavy heart’ – Martin O’Neill speaks out after Ireland exit
Sport 2 hours ago

‘I leave with a heavy heart’ – Martin O’Neill speaks out after Ireland exit

By: Gerard Donaghy

Mick McCarthy emerges as the early favourite for Republic of Ireland job
News 10 hours ago

Mick McCarthy emerges as the early favourite for Republic of Ireland job

By: Jack Beresford

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane sacked following emergency meeting
News 12 hours ago

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane sacked following emergency meeting

By: Jack Beresford