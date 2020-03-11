Young homeless man found dead on Dublin street

A YOUNG man who was sleeping rough on Dublin's streets has been found dead outside the Dublin Civic Offices in Woodquay.

The un-named man, who is believed to be in his late 20's to early 30's, was discovered outside the Civic Offices early on Tuesday morning, 10 March.

Gardaí and emergencty services were called to the scene but he was sadly pronounced dead.

His body was removed to Dublin City morgue where he underwent a post-mortem, with Gardaí saying they are investigating "all circumstances surrounding the unexplained death" pending the results of the examination.

Sinn Féin Housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin broke the news on Twitter yesterday morning, where he called the young man's death "another tragedy on Dublin's streets".

Advertisement

Another tragedy on Dublin’s streets. A young man has been found dead this morning outside the Dublin Civic Offices. It appears he was sleeping rough. pic.twitter.com/2Z5kwQJwYx — Eoin Ó Broin (@EOBroin) March 10, 2020

Brian McLoughlin of Dublin homeless charity Inner City Helping Homeless (ICHH) yesterday released a statement on behalf of the ICHH where he lamented the death of yet another vulnerable person on Ireland's streets.

He said: “On behalf of everyone in ICHH we want to offer our deepest sympathies to the man, his family and friends.

"Deaths on our streets are becoming too frequent and we cannot become immune to deaths of homeless people who need safe and secure accommodation with proper wrap around supports. These deaths cannot be allowed be become normalised, every human life counts.

"Many people living on the streets also develop underlying health issues so we have grave concerns for adults and children that are homeless as the Covid 19 virus takes a grip of the country. Many emergency accommodation units have high numbers of people sharing 1 room and in family emergency accommodation there are shared cooking and cleaning facilities which is hugely concerning.

"We need to see any newly formed government to treat homelessness as the national emergency that it is and we need Eoghan Murphy and the DRHE to share plans to keep homeless people safe at all times."