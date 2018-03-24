A young man has died on the road in Munster
News

A young man has died on the road in Munster

A MAN in his 20s has passed away following a road accident.

The man is believed to have passed away following a crash in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The man was travelling along the Tralee to Fenit road in the early hours of this morning.

He crashed at approximately 3.20am on Saturday morning and he, along with the other passenger was injured.

Advertisement

According to The Journal, the authorities were made aware of the incident and treated both men however the driver died at the scene of the incident.

The road has been sealed off by An Gardaí Síochána pending a forensic investigation.

Any witnesses with information are advised to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300.

See More: Kerry

Related

Man in 40's found dead in laneway in Kerry
News 3 days ago

Man in 40's found dead in laneway in Kerry

By: Ryan Price

Woman given suspended jail sentence following false claim of rape
News 1 week ago

Woman given suspended jail sentence following false claim of rape

By: Rebecca Keane

The Irish Post Music Awards to launch in Ireland this summer
News 1 week ago

The Irish Post Music Awards to launch in Ireland this summer

By: Irish Post

Latest

Baby hare saved during snowy weather has died
News 5 hours ago

Baby hare saved during snowy weather has died

By: Rebecca Keane

The weather forecast for this weekend is like music to our ears
News 6 hours ago

The weather forecast for this weekend is like music to our ears

By: Rebecca Keane

Five in hospital, including baby, after car and van collide in west of Ireland
News 22 hours ago

Five in hospital, including baby, after car and van collide in west of Ireland

By: Ryan Price

Over €75,000 raised for Cork teen left paralysed in freak Storm Emma fall
News 23 hours ago

Over €75,000 raised for Cork teen left paralysed in freak Storm Emma fall

By: Ryan Price

Jeremy Corbyn sacks shadow Northern Ireland secretary Owen Smith
News 1 day ago

Jeremy Corbyn sacks shadow Northern Ireland secretary Owen Smith

By: Ryan Price