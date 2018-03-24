A young man has died on the road in Munster

A MAN in his 20s has passed away following a road accident.

The man is believed to have passed away following a crash in Tralee, Co. Kerry.

The man was travelling along the Tralee to Fenit road in the early hours of this morning.

He crashed at approximately 3.20am on Saturday morning and he, along with the other passenger was injured.

Advertisement

According to The Journal, the authorities were made aware of the incident and treated both men however the driver died at the scene of the incident.

The road has been sealed off by An Gardaí Síochána pending a forensic investigation.

Any witnesses with information are advised to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300.