AN 18-year-old man has died after he was hit by a car outside Athlone Institute of Technology this morning.

The incident occurred shortly at around 9.20am this morning at Bonavalley, Athlone.

The young man was rushed to Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore, Co Offaly where he was pronounced dead.

The driver of the car was uninjured.

Gardai are currently investigating the accident.

The Old Dublin Road is closed as part of the investigation.