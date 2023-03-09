Drugs parcels worth €220k seized in Ireland came from Italy, France, Netherlands and UK

PARCELS of drugs worth €223,000 seized in Ireland this week were destined for addresses in Dublin, Louth and Carlow.

As a result of routine operations, Revenue officers in Ireland examining parcels at a premises in Athlone seized over 10kgs of herbal cannabis, 10kgs of khat and 114grms of cocaine yesterday afternoon.

The illegal drugs, with an estimated value of over €223,000, were discovered in parcels that had originated in Italy, France, the Netherlands and the UK and were destined for addresses in Dublin, Louth and Carlow, Revenue officers confirmed.

A Revenue spokesperson said: “This seizure is part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs.

“If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”

Investigations are ongoing.