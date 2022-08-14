Two men arrested after man dies following Athlone assault

TWO men have been arrested following the death of a man in Athlone, Co. Westmeath in the early hours of Saturday.

The pair, one aged in his 30s and the other aged 19, were detained on Saturday evening and questioned on suspicion of assault at Athlone Garda Station.

A man in his 40s was discovered with serious injuries in Church Street in Athlone at around 2.35am on Saturday following a public order incident.

He was taken to Portiuncula University Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The Sunday World has named the deceased as Paul 'Babs' Connolly from Co. Offaly, who had been in Athlone on a stag party.

It adds that the two men arrested were not known to Mr Connolly.

Gardaí have appealed for anyone who was in the Church Street area between 2am and 2.45am and who may have camera or dash-cam footage to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Athlone Garda Station on 090 6492600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.