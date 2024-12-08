Young man in critical condition following e-scooter incident in Co. Kerry
A YOUNG man is in a critical condition in hospital following an e-scooter incident in Co. Kerry on Saturday evening.

Gardaí said the incident occurred at around 6.30pm on Saint Brendan's Road in Tralee.

The man, aged in his late teens, had been travelling on an e-scooter and was discovered in the road with serious injuries.

He was taken to University Hospital Kerry, where his condition is described as critical.

Gardaí have not said whether any other vehicle was involved in the incident, however, the scene has been preserved to allow for a technical examination.

Any road users or pedestrians who were in the area between 6pm and 7pm and who may have camera footage are asked make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information on the incident is asked to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 7102300, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666111 or any garda station.

