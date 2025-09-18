Young Palestinians fleeing conflict in Gaza set to arrive in Ireland

FIFTEEN young Palestinians fleeing the conflict in Gaza are set to arrive in Ireland.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Harris announced their “imminent arrival” today.

They are all holders of “long-stay visas who had been unable to exit Gaza without assistance”, his department confirmed this morning.

“I welcome the arrival of these Palestinian young people to Ireland and wish them every success during their time here,” the Tánaiste said.

“Evacuations from Gaza are complex operations requiring close cooperation, and detailed planning across multiple organisations, led by our Consular and Embassy teams,” he added.

Mr Harris’ Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said it has worked closely with the authorities in Gaza to ensure that the group could make the journey to Ireland.

“Since the beginning of the crisis in Gaza, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has supported the travel of more than 200 people from Gaza to Ireland,” they confirmed.

“Exit from Gaza is dependent on receipt of a number of permissions from the relevant authorities,” they explained.

“While the decision to grant or deny these permissions rests outside the control of the Government of Ireland, the Department will continue to seek authorisations on behalf of individuals with valid visas for travel to Ireland.”

Mr Harris said he remains “extremely concerned” about the escalation of Israel’s offensive in Gaza.

“It will only lead to more loss of life, more starvation, and an even greater distance from any hope of peace,” he said.

“Ireland has consistently called for an urgent ceasefire, the release of all hostages, for humanitarian aid to flow and for a concerted effort to bring about a two-State solution. I will attend the UN General Assembly next week and the situation in Gaza will be top of my agenda,” he added.