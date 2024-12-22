Lord of the Dance
Young woman dies in suspected hit-and-run in Co. Limerick
News

Young woman dies in suspected hit-and-run in Co. Limerick

A YOUNG woman has died following a suspected hit-and-run incident in Co. Limerick.

According to gardaí, the collision occurred at the entrance of a private property in Rathkeale at around 12.15pm on Saturday.

A female pedestrian, aged in her 20s, was injured in the incident and taken to University Hospital Limerick, where she was later pronounced deceased.

It is believed the woman is a young mother from Rathkeale.

"The vehicle, a silver Ford Transit van, failed to remain at the scene," added a garda statement.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage and was in the area between 11.30am and 1pm on Saturday is asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathkeale Garda Station on 069 63222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Woman critical after Co. Kerry collision

In a separate incident, gardaí in Co. Kerry are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Killarney.

The incident, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred at around 6pm on Friday at the junction of Countess Road and Rookery Road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital, where her condition is described as critical.

Anyone who may have camera footage and was in the area between 5.15pm and 6.15pm on Friday is asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

See More: Kerry, Limerick

Related

Man dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Kerry
News 1 week ago

Man dies in single-vehicle collision in Co. Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

Young man in critical condition following e-scooter incident in Co. Kerry
News 1 week ago

Young man in critical condition following e-scooter incident in Co. Kerry

By: Gerard Donaghy

New appeal for information over mysterious disappearance of Co. Cork man 32 years ago
News 3 weeks ago

New appeal for information over mysterious disappearance of Co. Cork man 32 years ago

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

From castles to cottages, inns and monasteries, Ireland has a bed to suit all tastes
Travel 1 day ago

From castles to cottages, inns and monasteries, Ireland has a bed to suit all tastes

By: Mal Rogers

John Creedon’s memoir chronicles a changing Ireland
Comment 1 day ago

John Creedon’s memoir chronicles a changing Ireland

By: Art O'Leary

Ten Mins With...Nick Danan
Entertainment 2 days ago

Ten Mins With...Nick Danan

By: Irish Post

‘That’s a wrap’: Filming completed on Peaky Blinders movie, Netflix confirms
Entertainment 2 days ago

‘That’s a wrap’: Filming completed on Peaky Blinders movie, Netflix confirms

By: Fiona Audley

Irish couple who lost son to sepsis take campaign to the White House
News 2 days ago

Irish couple who lost son to sepsis take campaign to the White House

By: Fiona Audley

Siobhán McSweeney feels like ‘luckiest person alive’ to host The Traitors Ireland
Entertainment 2 days ago

Siobhán McSweeney feels like ‘luckiest person alive’ to host The Traitors Ireland

By: Fiona Audley