Young woman dies in suspected hit-and-run in Co. Limerick

A YOUNG woman has died following a suspected hit-and-run incident in Co. Limerick.

According to gardaí, the collision occurred at the entrance of a private property in Rathkeale at around 12.15pm on Saturday.

A female pedestrian, aged in her 20s, was injured in the incident and taken to University Hospital Limerick, where she was later pronounced deceased.

It is believed the woman is a young mother from Rathkeale.

"The vehicle, a silver Ford Transit van, failed to remain at the scene," added a garda statement.

Gardaí are now appealing for any witnesses to the incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage and was in the area between 11.30am and 1pm on Saturday is asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Rathkeale Garda Station on 069 63222, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.

Woman critical after Co. Kerry collision

In a separate incident, gardaí in Co. Kerry are appealing for witnesses after a serious collision in Killarney.

The incident, involving a car and a pedestrian, occurred at around 6pm on Friday at the junction of Countess Road and Rookery Road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to Cork University Hospital, where her condition is described as critical.

Anyone who may have camera footage and was in the area between 5.15pm and 6.15pm on Friday is asked to make the footage available to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666111 or any garda station.