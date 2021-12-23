Festive anniversary drinks for Irish charity at Bentley's restaurant in London
Festive anniversary drinks for Irish charity at Bentley's restaurant in London

Helen Corbett from the Kelly Group and Tara Cronin, icap’s Head of Fundraising and Events

THE icap (Immigrant Counselling and Psychotherapy) Festive Drinks took place this month at Bentley's Oyster Bar and Grill in London’s West End.

Guests Vince and Maureen Dignam and Frank O’Hare (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)

Guests enjoyed Christmas cocktails and delicious canapés as they celebrated the festive season, as well as icap’s 25th anniversary.

Tara Dixon and Dr Catherine Hallahan (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The icap charity was founded in 1996 by Teresa Gallagher.

It provides accessible, culturally sensitive counselling and psychotherapy, mainly to the Irish community in Britain, with clinical centres in Finsbury Park, London and Digbeth, Birmingham.

icap Chair of Trustees Paddy Cooney (PICS: Malcolm McNally Photography)

The charity’s 25th anniversary celebrations will continue next year, when their annual dinner and dance takes place on February 18 2022 at the Kimpton Fitzroy hotel in Bloomsbury, London.

