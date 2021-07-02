NOBODY CAN deny that Jellyfish are complex, beautiful creatures-- but you wouldn't want to find yourself swimming beside one.

The Lion's Mane is one of the largest species of jellyfish in the world, with long tentacles capable of stretching to a jaw-dropping 120 feet.

Commonly found in the cold waters of the Atlantic Ocean and Irish Sea, the beautiful-- but terrifying-- creatures occasionally wash up on Irish beaches, putting a pause to swimming and bathing-- which is precisely what has just happened on one County Clare beach.

Popular Facebook page Burren Shores - Beachcombing and more took to social media yesterday to share some absolutely extraordinary photographs of Lion's Mane Jellyfish which had washed up on Fanore Beach.

Liam McNamara, the man behind the page, shared multiple images of the "exciting visitors" to the west coast strand, warning people to be cautious of their stingers but adding "with a bit of care it's well worth having a closer look at these wonderful animals".

If you're a bit too nervous to get too close to these majestic yet dangerous animals, not to worry, because Liam's photographs show the unique-looking jellyfish in intense detail, from using a reusable coffee mug to show the sheer scale of the creatures...

...to the incredible patterns found within the Lion's Mane's translucent body...

Like all species of jellyfish, the creatures seem utterly alien in their appearance, with the Lion's Mane's designs strikingly similar to images of far-away galaxies taken in space.

Other incredible closeups of the Lion's Mane's 'strings' or tentacles, which cause severe pain, blustering and even asphyxiation, proved their terrible beauty further, with the images reminiscent of particles taken under a microscope...

And one particularly breathtaking photograph could have been taken from a high-fantasy film set in another universe, with the tentacles reminiscent of tangled, purple rivers crashing against rocks...

Another image taken of one Lion's Mane Jellyfish sitting solitary on the sand, with the sea and hills looming in the background, again shows the monstrous size of the fascinating creature-- no coffee cup needed this time.

Despite only posting the photographs on Facebook yesterday evening, Liam's images have received a well-deserved outpouring of love, with the post being liked over 1,000 times and shared hundreds more.

You can keep up with Liam's photography of County Clare shorelines by following the Burren Shores- Beachcombing and more Facebook page here.