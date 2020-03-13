IF YOU'VE ever wanted to leave the stress of the rat-race behind and lead a quiet life in the Irish countryside, this might be just what you're after.

A traditional Irish pub has gone up for rent in one of the most popular and cultural tourist hubs in the West of Ireland: Ballina, County Mayo.

The Broken Jug pub boasts great space, a fully equipped bar and bistro, and is exceptionally popular all year round with locals and tourists alike.

The beer garden is great for a cold pint on warm days...

And is situated right in the heart of the buzzing shops, restaurants and nightlife of Ballina, where the culturally significant Other Voices festival is held each year.

If you're looking to a go a bit further afield, the town is situated an the gateway to Ireland's famous Wild Atlantic Way, where the west's majestic coastlines and scenic cliffwalks can be found right on the doorstep.

Croagh Patrick, one of Ireland's most famous mountains and which offers some of the most breathtaking views of the Irish countryside from its peak, is a mere hour away.

The rent is set as 'negotiable', menaing if you're itnerested it would be well worth your while contacting the landlord and seeing what sort of deal can be arranged.

For more information, photographs and to enquire about the property you can visit the listingon Daft.ie here.