'Unique opportunity' to live on one of Ireland's stunning islands has just become available
PROPERTY

'Unique opportunity' to live on one of Ireland's stunning islands has just become available

(Picture: Great Blasket Island Twitter)

A ONCE IN A LIFETIME chance to buy land on the iconic Great Blasket Island off the coast of County Kerry has just become available.

For sale is the ruin of a cottage, three parcels of land and a share of 42-acres of common farmland – all overlooking one of the most stunning views on earth.

The Great Blasket Island is located roughly 2 km off the coast of Dunmore Head, Co. Kerry.

Advertisement

The island was originally inhabited until 1953 and was home to three noted Irish writers: Tomas O Criomhthain, Peig Sayers and Muiris O Suilleabhain.

The home of Peig Sayers has been restored and is used to form part of the hostel which previously functioned on the island.

It is now largely State-owned and visited by up to 10,000 people a year.

Dingle Properties advertised the sale of the location that spreads across 160,000 square metres.

The island itself covers an area of 4.29km/sq, and the highest point stands at 292 metres.

Advertisement

The auctioneer described it as a “truly unique opportunity to purchase a land holding and ruin of a cottage on one of the most iconic islands off the coast of Ireland.”

If you want to own a part of one of Ireland's iconic islands, you can make inquiries here.

Who wouldn't want to wake up to this view every morning?

See More: Ireland, Island, Kerry, Newsletterr, Property

Related

Make yourself at home in Ireland - Five Irish property gems under €300,000
PROPERTY 2 years ago

Make yourself at home in Ireland - Five Irish property gems under €300,000

By: Irish Post

"Micro houses" shipped directly from Ireland to your door
PROPERTY 2 years ago

"Micro houses" shipped directly from Ireland to your door

By: James Mulhall

Impressive Victorian house in Cork provides best of both worlds
PROPERTY 2 years ago

Impressive Victorian house in Cork provides best of both worlds

By: James Mulhall

Latest

The weather forecast for this weekend is like music to our ears
News 6 hours ago

The weather forecast for this weekend is like music to our ears

By: Rebecca Keane

Over €75,000 raised for Cork teen left paralysed in freak Storm Emma fall
News 22 hours ago

Over €75,000 raised for Cork teen left paralysed in freak Storm Emma fall

By: Ryan Price

Jeremy Corbyn sacks shadow Northern Ireland secretary Owen Smith
News 1 day ago

Jeremy Corbyn sacks shadow Northern Ireland secretary Owen Smith

By: Ryan Price

Rugby rape trial: Jury told their 'morals and emotions' are irrelevant as they prepare to decide verdict
News 1 day ago

Rugby rape trial: Jury told their 'morals and emotions' are irrelevant as they prepare to decide verdict

By: Aidan Lonergan

Who said it? Test your wits with this Irish quotes quiz
Quiz 1 day ago

Who said it? Test your wits with this Irish quotes quiz

By: Jack Beresford