'Unique opportunity' to live on one of Ireland's stunning islands has just become available

A ONCE IN A LIFETIME chance to buy land on the iconic Great Blasket Island off the coast of County Kerry has just become available.

For sale is the ruin of a cottage, three parcels of land and a share of 42-acres of common farmland – all overlooking one of the most stunning views on earth.

The Great Blasket Island is located roughly 2 km off the coast of Dunmore Head, Co. Kerry.

The island was originally inhabited until 1953 and was home to three noted Irish writers: Tomas O Criomhthain, Peig Sayers and Muiris O Suilleabhain.

The home of Peig Sayers has been restored and is used to form part of the hostel which previously functioned on the island.

It is now largely State-owned and visited by up to 10,000 people a year.

Dingle Properties advertised the sale of the location that spreads across 160,000 square metres.

The island itself covers an area of 4.29km/sq, and the highest point stands at 292 metres.

The auctioneer described it as a “truly unique opportunity to purchase a land holding and ruin of a cottage on one of the most iconic islands off the coast of Ireland.”

If you want to own a part of one of Ireland's iconic islands, you can make inquiries here.

Who wouldn't want to wake up to this view every morning?