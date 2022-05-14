ICYMI: Leinster are unchaged for the game against Toulouse
LEINSTER HEAD coach Leo Cullen has named his team against Toulouse in the Heineken Champions Cup semi-final at Aviva Stadium.

Cullen has made one change to the team that dismantled Leicester Tigers last week.

Ciarán Frawley replaces Tommy O’Brien due to O' Brien's ACL injury ruling him out for the rest of the campaign.

Frawley starts on the bench alongside the likes of Cian Healy and Jimmy O'Brien who have both come through head injury assessments.

The team is as follows:

Front Row: Andrew Porter, Rónan Kelleher Tadhg Furlong

Second Row: Ross Molony James Ryan

Backrow: Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan

Half backs: Jamison Gibson-Park (scrumhalf) Johnny Sexton CAPTAIN (outhalf)

Centers: Garry Ringrose Robbie Henshaw

Wingers: Jimmy O’Brien, James Lowe

Fullback:Hugo Keenan

Replacements: Dan Sheehan, Cian Healy, Michael Ala'alatoa, Joe McCarthy, Rhys Ruddock, Luke McGrath, Ross Byrne, Ciaran Frawley

