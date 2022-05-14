Ireland set to play Uefa Nations League tie against Ukraine in Poland
Ireland set to play Uefa Nations League tie against Ukraine in Poland

IRELAND'S NATIONS LEAGUE game away to Ukraine will be played in Poland in June. 

The game will be played in Lodz, Poland, as Ireland look to build on a string of impressive results at end of the last campaign.

Ukraine played a warmup games against German side Borussia Monchengladbach on Wednesday.This was the first game played since the invasion of Ukraine this year.

Ukraine were unable to play their two home ties in the Nations League on home soil due to it

Stephen Kenny's side will kick-off their UEFA Nations League schedule in June against Armenia (A) on June 4 before they host Ukraine at the Aviva Stadium on June 8.

They complete the summer window with the Ukraine rematch in Poland before facing Scotland and Armenia in September’s concluding matches.

Uefa Nations League: League B, Group 1 (Ireland’s fixtures):

Saturday, June 4: Armenia v Republic of Ireland, Republic Stadium Yerevan (2pm Irish, 5pm local time).

Wednesday, June 8: Republic of Ireland v Ukraine, Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).

Saturday, June 11: Republic of Ireland v Scotland, Aviva Stadium (5pm).

Tuesday: June 14 Ukraine v Republic of Ireland, ŁKS stadium (7.45pm).

Saturday, September 24: Scotland v Republic of Ireland, Hampden Park Glasgow (7.45pm).

Tuesday, September 27: Republic of Ireland v Armenia, Aviva Stadium (7.45pm).

