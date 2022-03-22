A guide to Ireland's Women's Six Nations campaign, fixtures, squad and times of games included

The Tik-Tok Women's Six Nations begins this weekend and Ireland's opening game will be against the Welsh at the RDS.

Here is a rundown of everything you need to know for the showpiece event this year.

Where and when is it on?

Saturday's match takes place at the RDS with a 4.45pm kick-off.

Huge congrats to Nichola Fryday who’s been named Ireland captain for the 2022 TikTok Women’s Six Nations 🙌☘️ pic.twitter.com/l7BY3DnZT0 — ConnachtWomensRugby (@Connachtwomen) March 21, 2022

Ireland's fixtures