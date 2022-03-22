A guide to Ireland's Women's Six Nations campaign, fixtures, squad and times of games included

The Tik-Tok Women's Six Nations begins this weekend and Ireland's opening game will be against the Welsh at the RDS.
Here is a rundown of everything you need to know for the showpiece event this year.
Where and when is it on?
Saturday's match takes place at the RDS with a 4.45pm kick-off.
Ireland's fixtures
Round 1:
Saturday, 26 March
Ireland v Wales, RDS Arena, Dublin, kick-off 16:45
Round 2
Saturday 2 April
France v Ireland, Stade Ernest-Wallon, Toulouse, kick-off 14:15
Round 3
Sunday 10 April
Ireland v Italy, Musgrave Park, Cork, kick-off 17:00
Round 4
Sunday 24 April
England v Ireland, Mattioli Woods Welford Road Stadium, Leicester, kick-off 12:00
Round 5
Saturday 30 April
Ireland v Scotland, Kingspan Stadium, Belfast, kick-off 20:00
WHERE CAN I WATCH IT?
The women’s Six Nations 2022 will see all 15 matches broadcast on BBC in the UK, RTÉ and Virgin Media in Ireland
Ireland's squad
Nichola Fryday replaces the departed Ciara Griffen as new Ireland captain.
Forwards (20):
Amanda McQuade (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)*,Katie O’Dwyer (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(5),Chloe Pearse (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(2),Linda Djougang (ASM Romagnat Rugby/Leinster)(17),Christy Haney (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*,Claire Boles (Railway Union RFC/Ulster)(3),Emma Hooban (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(8),Neve Jones (Gloucester-Hartpury/Ulster)(6),Nichola Fryday (Exeter Chiefs/Connacht)(22)Sam Monaghan (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(5),Aoife McDermott (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(18),Anna McGann (Railway Union RFC/Connacht)*,Grace Moore (Railway Union RFC/IQ Rugby)(1),Dorothy Wall (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(10),Aoife Wafer (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*,Brittany Hogan (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(7),Emma Murphy (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)*,Edel McMahon (Wasps/IQ Rugby)(14),Maeve Óg O’Leary (Blackrock College RFC/Munster)(1) Hannah O’Connor (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(7)
Backs (18):
Aoibheann Reilly (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)*,Kathryn Dane (Old Belvedere RFC/Ulster)(18),Ailsa Hughes (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(13),Nicole Cronin (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(16)Nikki Caughey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(13),Enya Breen (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(9).Stacey Flood (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(7)
.Michelle Claffey (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)(12).Eve Higgins (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)(6).Lucy Mulhall (Wicklow RFC/Leinster)(1).Beibhinn Parsons (Blackrock College RFC/Connacht)(15) Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(6),Aoife Doyle (Railway Union RFC/Munster)(7).Natasja Behan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)*.LaurenDelany (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)(18).Eimear Considine (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)(23).Molly Scuffil-McCabe (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)* .Vicky Irwin (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)*
Where can I buy tickets
