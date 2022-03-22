A man who racially abused James McClean has avoided a stadium ban, but has recieved £233 with £85 costs fine

A MAN who racially abused Ireland's James McClean has avoided a stadium ban and has instead received a fan for his actions according to The Mirror

The man named Peter Holden (61) shouted Irish ****” at the Ireland international last September and was removed from the stadium.

Holden was heard by a police officer targeting the Derry Native when Wigan McClean's club played Accrington Stanley according to the Blackburn Magistrates’ Court

Stanley banned Holden from their Stadium and anti-racism campaigners wanted the court to uphold it despite Holden not receiving one

The ban would have been for a minimum of three years, meaning the club can review its order.

An Accrington Stanley “fan” was recently arrested for racially abusing James McClean



The individual chanted anti-Irish abuse at James during a match vs Wigan in September



Didn’t stop Jimmy Mac starring in a win 4-1



🇮🇪🤫 pic.twitter.com/7EY8CXfwfM — IP🇮🇪⚽️ (@IrishPropaganda) February 24, 2022

A magistrate said:

“We believe this was an isolated incident and there is no risk of violence or disorder in future.”

Holden, of Limefield Street in Accrington, was fined £233 with £85 costs.

Holden was accused of repeatedly chanting “England” and then shouting abuse at McClean at the match last year.

Alex Mann, the prosecution lawyer, had urged the court to take a stand against racial abuse.

She said:

“This is the kind of offence that will attract media attention and we should show that something is being done about this kind of behaviour.

“Where a person is convicted of a relevant offence you must make a banning order.”

Holden’s lawyer, Gareth Price, said his client apologised via a letter to Accrington Stanley.

The court heard that Holden wrote that he had no excuse for his “atrocious” behaviour and that he wanted to “apologise to all concerned, in particular the footballer who [his] comment was directed towards”.

Mr Price said his client should not get a stadium ban and that the club will review its ban at the end of court proceedings.

“He is a lover of football, rather than a follower of a particular team, and still finds it difficult to explain the words that he used,” he added.

He said Holden was at the game after a family trip was cancelled and had been drinking, adding he did not normally drink “and it got the better of him”.

McClean is from Derry, has been repeatedly targeted for abuse at football matches in England, due to his decision not to wear a poppy because of its links to the British security forces.