An Irish pair won a tandem gold in the Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Canada, this weekend

IRELAND'S Para-Cycling duo of George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal won tandem gold in the Para-Cycling Road World Championships in Baie-Comeau, Canada, this weekend.

They raced to victory to claim their sixth World Championship title.

The pair also won silver in the time trial on Friday.

Speaking after the race, McCrystal said: "It was a nice course; it was the same as the time trial we just had an extra hill in it,"



Para-Cycling Road World Championships 2022 ☘️



🥇 Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal

🥉 Josephine Healion and Linda Kelly @ParalympicsIRE @sportireland pic.twitter.com/9HA6QGPU6H — Cycling Ireland (@CyclingIreland) August 14, 2022



"It was a challenging enough course, but it was nice and flowy. We got away mid-race with the British team; we’ve been beaten before in a sprint with them so we just couldn’t take them to the line.

"We discussed tactics, and we went on the climb of the second last lap, and we rode to the rainbow jersey which was great."

Dunlevy added: "I’m absolutely over the moon. It’s our sixth World Championship medal and it’s as special as the first and you know we lost the titles last year so it’s great to that back to bring to Ireland."

Josephine Healion & Linda Kelly - also took bronze, despite their timing chain coming-off, 15 metres from the finish line.