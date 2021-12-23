Paralympic hero's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal win RTE Sports Award
Sport

Paralympic hero's Katie-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal win RTE Sports Award

Tokyo , Japan - 26 August 2021; Katie-George Dunlevy, left, and Eve McCrystal of Ireland speak to RTÉ after competing in the Women's B 1000 metre time trial final at the Izu Velodrome on day two during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

IRELAND'S KATIE-George Dunlevy and Eve McCrystal have become the first Paralympians to win the Team of the Year accolade at the RTE Sports Awards.

The award is the Irish equivalent of BBC Sports Personality Awards. The pair won two gold medals at the Tokyo Paralympics for cycling. 

Dunlevy and McCrystal were up against the likes of Olympic rowing gold medallists Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, Leinster Rugby, the Limerick hurlers, Meath ladies gaelic football team, Shamrock Rovers, the Tyrone gaelic footballers, the women’s four rowers, and the Galway camogie team, 

Tokyo , Japan - 26 August 2021; Katie-George Dunlevy, left, and Eve McCrystal of Ireland (Photo By David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Dunleavy's father is a native of Mountcharles. She tweeted out;

“I can’t believe we’ve won this, we’re blown away.

“It’s been an incredible year and this actually just tops it. It’s a really special moment, I can’t believe we’ve won it.

“This is really for any blind or partially sighted child aspiring to do something with their life, whether it’s sport or not; just believe in yourself and you can achieve. Just aim high and dream big, you can do anything.”

McCrystal tweeted:

“The last few months have been hectic. I think it’s only sinking in now what we have achieved. To win @RTEsport Team of the Year is so special to us. What a year. Thank you so much to everyone for your support and all your kind messages. Blown away again. Merry Christmas”

 

 

See More: Cycling, Eve McCrystal, Irish Paralypian, Katie-George Dunlevy

Related

Sam Bennett wins second Paris-Nice stage in sprint victory
Sport 9 months ago

Sam Bennett wins second Paris-Nice stage in sprint victory

By: Rudi Kinsella

Back to drawing board for frustrated Dan Martin after Tour de France setback
Sport 2 years ago

Back to drawing board for frustrated Dan Martin after Tour de France setback

By: Anthony McLaughlin

Northern Ireland track cyclist run off road and into barbed wire fence
Sport 3 years ago

Northern Ireland track cyclist run off road and into barbed wire fence

By: Ryan Price

Latest

Russell Martin, the Swansea manager says Covid-19 vaccination should be freedom of choice
Sport 17 minutes ago

Russell Martin, the Swansea manager says Covid-19 vaccination should be freedom of choice

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Liverpool v Leeds St. Stephen’s Day game has been postponed
Sport 51 minutes ago

Liverpool v Leeds St. Stephen’s Day game has been postponed

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Conor Murray's new two-year IRFU contract ties him to Munster until at least 2024.
Sport 2 hours ago

Conor Murray's new two-year IRFU contract ties him to Munster until at least 2024.

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Nightclubs to close in Northern Ireland from 26 December
News 2 hours ago

Nightclubs to close in Northern Ireland from 26 December

By: Connell McHugh

Rachael Blackmore wins BBC's World Sports Star of the Year award
Sport 3 hours ago

Rachael Blackmore wins BBC's World Sports Star of the Year award

By: Conor O'Donoghue