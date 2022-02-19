Andy Farrell feels Italy need more time in the Six Nations despite shakeup talk
Sport

Andy Farrell feels Italy need more time in the Six Nations despite shakeup talk

Rome , Italy - 27 February 2021; Ireland head coach Andy Farrell prior to the Guinness Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Italy and Ireland at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. (Photo By Roberto Bregani/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

THIS WEEK widespread rumours started to surface that South Africa were set to replace Italy in the Six Nations in 2025 in one of the biggest rugby format shake ups ever seen.

Those rumours were quickly shut down by Six Nations organisers on Friday and current Ireland coach Andy Farrell has given his take on the boks entering the competition.

But Farrell feels that adding the World Cup winners might not bring the same benefit as some people intend.

Asked for his take on the situation Farrell said:

“I don’t know how that would work," Farrell said. "Eight weeks in a competition is pretty long enough and the reason it’s eight weeks with the following weeks is because of the intensity of those games.

"If you bring in somebody like South Africa I don’t really see the intensity changing, do you?

"So I don’t know about that but anyway we’ll leave that to the powers that be to iron all that out."

The 46-year-old also feels that Italy needs more time. The Azzurri have lost their last 34 games in the Six Nations are seen as an easy win for every other team despite pundits being kind now and then.

"If you look at the other countries in the Six Nations and their history, they’ve been at it a long time and they’ve built up their standards over the years," he said.

"If you have a look at the French under-20s who have been doing really well for the last few years and the benefit they’ve had through that, and then I look back to the Italian Under-20s last year and this year, and what they’re doing, they’re obviously growing something there as well."

Ireland play Italy on the 26th of February next week when the Six Nations returns from it's break.

ROME, ITALY - FEBRUARY 27: Jamison Gibson-Park of Ireland is tackled by Jacopo Trulla and Marco Riccioni (Photo by Paolo Bruno/Getty Images)

See More: Andy Farrell, Ireland, Italy, Rugby, Six Nations

Related

BATTLE READY: Andy Farrell’s Ireland prepare as Six Nations draws closer
Sport 2 weeks ago

BATTLE READY: Andy Farrell’s Ireland prepare as Six Nations draws closer

By: Jack Martin

Andy Farrell wants Ireland to reach new levels for the Six Nations
Sport 3 weeks ago

Andy Farrell wants Ireland to reach new levels for the Six Nations

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland sweep aside Argentina 53-7 in Autumn Nations Series finale
Sport 2 months ago

Ireland sweep aside Argentina 53-7 in Autumn Nations Series finale

By: Gerard Donaghy

Latest

Shay Given feels that Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal at Manchester City
Sport 19 hours ago

Shay Given feels that Pep Guardiola will sign a new deal at Manchester City

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ralf Rangick says that Harry Maguire giving up the captain's armband is 'nonsense'
Sport 20 hours ago

Ralf Rangick says that Harry Maguire giving up the captain's armband is 'nonsense'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Six Nations chiefs have quashed talk of South Africa joining the competition in 2025
Sport 22 hours ago

Six Nations chiefs have quashed talk of South Africa joining the competition in 2025

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Ireland's Ronan Kelleher will miss the rest of the Six Nations
Sport 23 hours ago

Ireland's Ronan Kelleher will miss the rest of the Six Nations

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Adam Idah is out for the rest of the season and will miss Ireland's upcoming fixtures
Sport 1 day ago

Adam Idah is out for the rest of the season and will miss Ireland's upcoming fixtures

By: Conor O'Donoghue