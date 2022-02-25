Andy Farrell has selected his Ireland team for the Italy game, Carbery starts, Micheal Lowry starts at full-back

ANDY FARRELL has selected his team to play Italy in this weekend's Six Nations game. There's first start for Ulster full-back Micheal Lowry and Joey Carbery keeps his place as fly-half.

Ireland will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing 30-24 to France in Paris two weeks ago and the Ireland coach has selected a strong team for the game against the Italians.

It had been speculated that Farrell would ring the changes due to the nature of the opponents, but he retained a large portion of the squad that played against Wales and France.

Introducing your Ireland Match Day Squad for Sunday's #GuinnessSixNations showdown against Italy at @avivastadium! 👊#TeamOfUs | #IREvITA — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) February 25, 2022

Ireland's impressive front row that played the game in Paris two weeks ago will have one change.

It will be made up Andrew Porter at loosehead, Furlong at tighthead and hooker Dan Sheehan, who replaces the injured Ronan Kelleher. Kelleher will miss the rest of the Six Nations with a shoulder injury.

Munster's Tadhg Beirne keeps his place, while James Ryan will be replaced by Leinster teammate Ryan Baird in the second row.

The back row has one change and that's Peter O'Mahony, the captain comes in from Jack Conan. Caelan Doris and Josh van der Flyer keep their places as blindside and openside flankers

Joey Carbey keeps his place at 10 over Johnny Sexton and Jamison Gibson-Park will again keep things ticking at scrum half.

Bundee Aki is replaced by Robbie Henshaw at inside centre, while Garry Ringrose will play outside centre.

James Lowe replaces Andrew Conway on the wing, while Mack Hansen starts for the third game in a row on the left.

It's a first start for Ulster's Micheal Lowry. The 23-year-old replaces Hugo Kennan at fullback.

The replacements are

Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 23 caps Dave Kilcoyne (Munster/UL Bohemians) 45 caps Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 20 caps Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 3 caps Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 24 caps Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 4 caps Johnny Sexton (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 102 caps James Hume (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps.

The game kicks off on Sunday at 15.00