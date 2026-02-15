Andy Farrell praises character of Ireland's players after seeing off stubborn Italy in Six Nations

IRELAND Head Coach Andy Farrell praised the character of his players after they saw off a stubborn challenge from Italy to get off the mark in this year's Six nations.

Following last week's opening 36-14 defeat to France in Paris, Farrell made six changes for the visit of Italy, which ultimately saw three players make their Six Nations debuts.

Ulster pair Cormac Izuchukwu and Rob Baloucoune started at the Aviva, with the latter marking his appearance with a try Farrell described as one of the best Ireland have scored under his watch.

Meanwhile, Munster's Edwin Edogbo came off the bench to make his first appearance for Ireland, who overturned a five-point half-time deficit to win 20-13 in Dublin.

'Delighted'

Despite being given a scare by visitors — who led 10-5 at the break as they chased a first win in Ireland for 29 years — Farrell felt the experience would stand the players in good stead.

"Obviously there's too many errors within our game at certain times but the character shown to come back and have the courage to play the type of rugby that we did at times was very encouraging," said the coach.

"The [Baloucoune] try that we scored with all those phases was as good a try as we've ever scored so it just shows that we're able to back ourselves.

"On top of that, the experience that some of these lads are getting is absolutely huge.

"The lads that are watching in the stand or at home who are not here — the big names, the lads that have been there and done that — they've been through all this.

"They've been through this type of pressure and come out the other side and they've grown because of it.

"These lads that managed to do that today, to stand up tall, it will certainly stand to them so I'm delighted with the win against a very good Italian side."

Unfamiliar territory

Ireland went in front in Dublin after 17 minutes through a Jamie Osborne try, with Italy down to 14 after Louis Lynagh's yellow card for a deliberate knock-on.

However, the visitors replied quickly through a Paolo Garbisi penalty and after Craig Casey's yellow for an upright tackle on Lorenzo Cannone, Giacomo Nicotera's converted try had Italy 10-5 ahead at the break.

It was unfamiliar territory for Ireland, who had never trailed Italy at half-time and had won each of their last seven Six Nations meetings in Dublin by at least 32 points.

The hosts drew level shortly after the restart as Jack Conan dotted down but Sam Prendergast failed to convert for a second time.

Handed a reprieve when Lynagh's try was ruled out for a forward pass after some sublime build-up play, Ireland took the lead through Baloucoune's decisive effort.

Jack Crowley added the extras before his penalty gave Ireland a 20-10 lead, however, Garbisi ensued a tense finish with a penalty on 67 minutes.

The result leaves Ireland second from bottom, with Scotland top of the table after their 31-20 bonus-point win over England at Murrayfield.

Tournament favourites France face bottom-of-the-table Wales in Cardiff this afternoon.

Next weekend's fixtures see Ireland travel to Twickenham, Wales host Scotland and Italy travel to Paris.

