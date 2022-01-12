Béibhinn Parsons and Robbie Henshaw pick up 'Player of the Year' awards

IRISH DUO Robbie Henshaw and Béibhinn Parsons have been awarded with the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Player of the Year in 2020-21 in the men's and women's categories.

Henshaw has been excellent for Leinster and even made the Lions team in South Africa, he also was part of Ireland's 2021 Six Nations campaign.

Henshaw described the year as "one of my best seasons", and also added he was privileged to receive the award.

🗣️ "I'm feeling good, it's really great to be in camp."



Robbie Henshaw has re-integrated back into squad training this week after working on his rehab with the Ireland Medical Team 💪

"It is a privilege to receive the Men's Player of the Year Award from the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland and to follow in the footsteps of many great players who have won it in the past. The 2020/2021 season was great and, for me personally, it was probably one of the my best seasons for Leinster and Ireland."

“It was nice to get a good run of games together and to top it all off, being selected for the Lions at the end of the season was brilliant. I’m really enjoying my rugby at the moment and I’m looking forward to what 2022 holds for both Leinster and Ireland.”

Parsons has become a steller name in women's rugby and picks up the award for the second consecutive year for dominant performances in the women's version of the Six Nations.

She also shared her delight at the prize

“To win this award for a second time is truly incredible so I’d like to say a huge thank you to the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland for this recognition,” Parsons explained

“To be able to represent my country and province and receive an award for doing something I love is an absolute honour. As a team, we are determined to hit the ground running in 2022 and we’ll continue to put everything into our rugby to get where we want to be.

Ireland finally unlock USA defence as Stacey Flood's crossfield kick finds an unmarked Beibhinn Parsons and the Irish winger does the rest

📺https://t.co/BT0TXIL7nv

📱https://t.co/9iVJumCDlY pic.twitter.com/7NobGcEYQP — RTÉ Rugby (@RTErugby) November 12, 2021

Meanwhile in Ireland's 7 news Terry Kennedy picks up the 7's version of the award for his displays in the qualification campaign for the Tokyo Olympics and at the Games themselves.

Leinster for the fourth time have team of the Year for reaching the Champions Cup semi-final and winning a fourth consecutive Pro14 title.

Railway Union RFC were rewarded with the Guinness Rugby Writers of Ireland Club of the Year for 2021 for the club's development and promotion of women's rugby.