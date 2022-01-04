Caoimhin Kelleher impresses Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville

LIVERPOOL'S CAOIMHIN KELLEHER was fantastic against Chelsea last weekend. It was a huge game that really tested the Ringmahon native, but he passed the acid test with flying colours.

He did concede two goals, but it was hardly his fault as both goals were of the highest quality.

Mateo Kovacic scored a goal that not many keepers would have saved and Christian Pulisic wacked one past him.

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said he did well for Chelsea's opening goal .

Speaking of the Liverpool keeper, he said:

“He’s been very good. It’s a big task and a big game to come into.

“I like what the goalkeeper has done, even on simple things like that. He’s looked really composed and quite calm all the way through this game.”

Jamie Carragher also felt 23-year-old impressed

Kelleher saved Liverpool from going behind at 0-0. when Trent-Alexander-Arnold lost the ball in his area to Christian Pulisic

Kelleher dropped quickly to claim the ball at the perfect moment, to stop the American, his confidence from there.

Right on the hour mark, he pulled off a lovely save to keep the game at 2-2, and while the shot was hit at him, he still did really well to react quickly enough to keep the ball out.

It is very likely that the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper will retain his place in the team for a few more games.

Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu will battle it out for the Irish jersey and this will no doubt excite Ireland fans in years to come.