Caoimhin Kelleher impresses Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville
Sport

Caoimhin Kelleher impresses Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville

LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 02: Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool fails to stop a long range effort from Mateo Kovacic of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Stamford Bridge on January 2, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

LIVERPOOL'S CAOIMHIN KELLEHER was fantastic against Chelsea last weekend. It was a huge game that really tested the Ringmahon native, but he passed the acid test with flying colours. 

He did concede two goals, but it was hardly his fault as both goals were of the highest quality. 

 Mateo Kovacic scored a goal that not many keepers would have saved and Christian Pulisic wacked one past him. 

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville said he did well for Chelsea's opening goal . 

Speaking of the Liverpool keeper, he said:

“He’s been very good. It’s a big task and a big game to come into.

“I like what the goalkeeper has done, even on simple things like that. He’s looked really composed and quite calm all the way through this game.”

Jamie Carragher also felt 23-year-old impressed 

Kelleher saved Liverpool from going behind at 0-0. when Trent-Alexander-Arnold lost the ball in his area to Christian Pulisic

Kelleher dropped quickly to claim the ball at the perfect moment, to stop the American, his confidence from there.

Right on the hour mark, he pulled off a lovely save to keep the game at 2-2, and while the shot was hit at him, he still did really well to react quickly enough to keep the ball out.

It is very likely that the Republic of Ireland international goalkeeper will retain his place in the team for a few more games.

Kelleher and Gavin Bazunu will battle it out for the Irish jersey and this will no doubt excite Ireland fans in years to come. 

FBL-ENG-PR-CHELSEA-LIVERPOOL : News Photo

See More: Caoimhin Kelleher, Football, Liverpool

Related

'I'm a big fan': Van Dijk praises Caoimhin Kelleher after Irishman impresses against Chelsea
Sport 1 day ago

'I'm a big fan': Van Dijk praises Caoimhin Kelleher after Irishman impresses against Chelsea

By: Gerard Donaghy

Caoimhín Kelleher the Liverpool hero in shoot-out win over Leicester
Sport 1 week ago

Caoimhín Kelleher the Liverpool hero in shoot-out win over Leicester

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Caoimhin Kelleher aiming to become Liverpool and Ireland number one
Sport 2 months ago

Caoimhin Kelleher aiming to become Liverpool and Ireland number one

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Here are 8 of the best beaches in Ireland to spend your day- whatever the weather
Travel 47 minutes ago

Here are 8 of the best beaches in Ireland to spend your day- whatever the weather

By: Irish Post

O'Donovan Waste triumphs at National Recycling Awards
Business 1 hour ago

O'Donovan Waste triumphs at National Recycling Awards

By: Fiona Audley

Your guide to the Women's Six Nations 2022
Sport 2 hours ago

Your guide to the Women's Six Nations 2022

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Kerry star Aidan O’Mahony meets fans and signs copies of autobiography
Out & About 2 hours ago

Kerry star Aidan O’Mahony meets fans and signs copies of autobiography

By: Fiona Audley

Ronan O' Gara has major doubts if Heineken Champions Cup will go ahead as planned. 
Sport 4 hours ago

Ronan O' Gara has major doubts if Heineken Champions Cup will go ahead as planned. 

By: Conor O'Donoghue