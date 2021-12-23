Caoimhín Kelleher the Liverpool hero in shoot-out win over Leicester
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 22: Caoimhin Kelleher of Liverpool saves a penalty from Luke Thomas of Leicester City during the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield on December 22, 2021 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

IRELAND'S CAOIMHIN KELLEHER was the hero for Liverpool on Wednesday night as the young keeper saved two penalties in the shoot-out which Liverpool won 5-4 against Leicester. His exploits sent Liverpool to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

Diego Jota scored a brace in normal time and netted the final spot-kick, but Takumi Minamino made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes. It went to penalties and Liverpool trumped.

Jamie Vardy scored his ninth and 10th goals in 14 appearances against the under-strength Reds to give the Foxes a 2-0 lead early on.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain cut the scoreline in half, but James Maddison made it 3-1

Jota and Minamino gave the reds a fighting chance and it would be the Japanese forward that tied it up.

Hero Kelleher said;

"We didn't get off to a great start, 3-1 down at HT. We were confident (at HT). The goals we gave away were our fault. The manager said at HT ``if we get the next goal the crowd will get up."

We were camped in their half in the second half! Added the Cork native.

He also said

There was an exhilaration through my whole body. I didn't really know what was happening. When I made that save and could hear that crowd it was an amazing feeling to be honest.``

Klopp spoke to LFCTV

"By the way Caoimhin Kelleher, not only the two penalties, but the big chance Albrighton had in the 2nd half. He's an outstanding goalie!"

 

