Dennis Irwin believes all Manchester United fans are right behind Ten Hag's arrival at the club

MANCHESTER UNITED appointed their new manager today and ex-players and pundits have been giving their opinions on Erik ten Hag's arrival at Old Trafford.

One of those ex-players that has offered his view on the Dutchman's arrival in Manchester is former Irish fullback Dennis Irwin.

Irwin is remembered as one of United's best ever signings under Alex Ferguson in the early years.

He won everything at the club during his 12-year spell at the club and now hopes that Ten Hag can bring United back to similar ways.

He signed a three-year deal at the club this morning.

Irwin told Sky Sports News: "I'm more than happy. He's an exciting appointment.

"The style of football he's played at Ajax over the last four and a half years is great to watch. He's had success in Holland and on the European stage, and I think all the fans are right behind it.

"Yeah, it might take time with an overhaul due in terms of the first-team squad, and we need a bit of patience as well.

"The best-case scenario is we'll be challenging hopefully in two or three years' time for the league, but I'm excited by the style of football and the fact he seems an honest and hard-working manager."

Ten Hag is well known around Europe for his fluid brand of football at Ajax and the Champions League runs, where they beat Real Madrid and Juventus in their own backyards.

He leaves Ajax with two league titles and is currently in the driving seat for the third.

Speaking today on his new job, the Dutchman said:

It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead", he said.

"I know the history of this great club and the passion of the fans, and I am absolutely determined to develop a team capable of delivering the success they deserve."

"It will be difficult to leave Ajax after these incredible years, and I can assure our fans of my complete commitment and focus on bringing this season to a successful conclusion before I move to Manchester United."