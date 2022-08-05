Eddie Howe has signed a new deal at St James’ Park
NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JULY 29: Newcastle manager Eddie Howe applauds the fans after the Pre Season friendly match between Newcastle United and Atalanta at St James' Park on July 29, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

EDDIE HOWE has been rewarded with a new “long-term” contract at St James’ Park. 

Howe guided the Magpies to safety, when it looked like they were heading to the Championship 

“It’s a great feeling to commit my future to this incredible club,” said Howe. 

“I’m extremely proud to be the head coach of Newcastle United and have enjoyed every moment here.” 



 

“We are still at the start of our journey, but this is an exciting time to be a part of Newcastle United and I’m very excited about the future together,” added Howe. 

The former Bournemouth manager was criticised last season for failing to speak out against human rights abuses in Saudi Arabia. 

The club’s shareholders said: “We are excited to have secured Eddie’s long-term future. 

“He is a young, dynamic and ambitious coach who fits Newcastle United well; we look forward to working with him and supporting him as we strive towards achieving long-term success.” 

Newcastle plays newly-promoted Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

