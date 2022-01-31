Frank Lampard has become the Everton boss.
Chelsea's English head coach Frank Lampard (2nd L) throws the ball back to Everton's English midfielder Ben Godfrey (C) during the English Premier League football match between Everton and Chelsea at Goodison Park in Liverpool, north west England on December 12, 2020. (Photo by Jon Super / POOL / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by JON SUPER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

FORMER ENGLAND and Chelsea midfielder Frank Lampard has taken the full-time gig at Goodison Park on a two-and-a-half-year deal.

Lampard replaced his former manager Rafa Benitez after the Spainard was relieved of his duties after winning one game in 13 games.

The 43-year-old spent time at Derby and narrowly missed out on promotion, before joining Chelsea. He has been out of work ever since.

Other candidates like Vitor Pereira and interim boss Duncan Ferguson were linked with the job, alongside Wayne Rooney, but Lampard has won the race.

Lampard said he was delighted to take over at Everton.

"It is a huge honor for me to represent and manage a club with the size and tradition of Everton," said Lampard.

"I'm very hungry to get started."

The 43-year-old said he is fully focused on the task at hand after he spoke with owner Farhad Moshiri, chairman Bill Kenwright and the Everton board before taking the role.

"I hope they feel my ambition and how hard I want to work to bring it together," he added.

"You can feel the passion Everton fans have for their club - that will be hugely important.

"As a team - the competitive level that the Premier League brings and the position we are in the table - we certainly need that. It's a two-way thing.

"Everton is a unique club in that you can really understand what the fans want to see. The first thing they want is fight and desire and that must always be our baseline.

"My first message to the players will be that we have to do this together. We'll try to do our job and I know the fans will be there backing us."

Lampard will be joined by Paul Clement as first team coach and Chris Jones as first team coach and head of performance.

Antony Barry, the Irish coach was set to join Lampard, but has remained at Chelsea, where the pair worked together during Lampard's time there.

Ferguson and Alan Kelly will also keep their roles at the club.

"I am really delighted that Frank has joined us," said Moshiri.

"He impressed us all greatly during the thorough interview process and we're all ready to give him all of our support as he looks to give the team an immediate boost."

Lampard's first game will be against Brentford at Goodison Park in the FA Cup this weekend

Everton lie 16th in the table and are four points above the dreaded drop zone in the Premier League.

Liverpool v Chelsea - Premier League : News Photo (Photo by Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

