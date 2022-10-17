Gardai are looking into a alleged assault of an under-9 player during a hurling blitz at Dr Morris Park this weekend
Sport

Gardai are looking into a alleged assault of an under-9 player during a hurling blitz at Dr Morris Park this weekend

Gardai and the Munster Council are looking into an incident involving a man and the assault of Under-9 player during a hurling blitz at Dr Morris Park beside Semple Stadium on Saturday morning. 

The child was allegedly grabbed by the throat by a man during a hurling game on Saturday, October 15th. 

Gardai in Thurles were contacted shortly after and enquires are ongoing. 

According to The Mirror, a source said: " The allegation is that the man walked onto the pitch during a game, confronted a nine-year-old and grabbed him by the throat. 

'We have established that the boy’s horrified mother witnessed the alleged incident in Thurles — and then called the gardai" 



 

There had been no arrests made as of Monday, but according to the same publication stated that as part of the investigation a man presented himself to Thurles Garda Station on Saturday evening. 

This all comes after a series of incidents in the GAA. In Roscommon, a referee working at a minor match was assaulted in August, taken to hospital, but recovered. The person in question was given a 96-week suspension. 

In Wexford in a game last month, another referee was also assaulted during a game between St Joseph's and Our Lady's Island on September 25. The person responsible was also given a 96-week suspension and restricted him from attending games at St Joseph's home pitch. 

On Thursday, the GAA launched a 'Respect the Referee' weekend due to take place at senior county finals across the country next weekend. 

See More: GAA

Related

A veteran GAA referee from Dublin has given an insight into the abuse referee's receive at underage level
Sport 1 day ago

A veteran GAA referee from Dublin has given an insight into the abuse referee's receive at underage level

By: Conor O'Donoghue

GAA President Larry McCarthy has said recent attacks on referees are 'utterly unacceptable' and has promised a 'culture change'
Sport 3 days ago

GAA President Larry McCarthy has said recent attacks on referees are 'utterly unacceptable' and has promised a 'culture change'

By: Conor O'Donoghue

All-Ireland champions Meath have 13 players nominated for the 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star awards
Sport 1 week ago

All-Ireland champions Meath have 13 players nominated for the 2022 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star awards

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Latest

Jason Donohue names his Irish Under-15s squad for the upcoming Croatia tournament this week
Sport 39 minutes ago

Jason Donohue names his Irish Under-15s squad for the upcoming Croatia tournament this week

By: Conor O'Donoghue

'Irishness is a lens we can all look through' says CEO Emma Smith as Liverpool Irish Festival returns
Entertainment 1 hour ago

'Irishness is a lens we can all look through' says CEO Emma Smith as Liverpool Irish Festival returns

By: Fiona Audley

Taoiseach to meet with political leaders in Belfast today
News 4 hours ago

Taoiseach to meet with political leaders in Belfast today

By: Connell McHugh

London Irish vs Saracens Premiership Rugby Cup preview
Sport 5 hours ago

London Irish vs Saracens Premiership Rugby Cup preview

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Five years for man who destroyed historic Catholic church in Glasgow
News 21 hours ago

Five years for man who destroyed historic Catholic church in Glasgow

By: Gerard Donaghy