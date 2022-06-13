Gerry Adams has thanked Cork GAA for their jersey gifts after the game against Antrim

THE FORMER president and leader of Sinn Féin Gerry Adams has praised the Cork team for a kind gesture after the All-Ireland Senior Championship preliminary quarter-final against Antrim.

Cork beat Antrim 3-27 to 2-19 to set up a meeting against Galway in the next round, next week

Cork will have a few fans for that trip and one of those will be Adams himself after the Rebels sent Adams a bag full of 'junior gansais' to give to kids, who came to the game.

The former politician had a son named Gearoid (born 1973), who has played Gaelic football for Antrim GAA senior men's team and became its assistant manager in 2012

Adams thanked the Cork kitman for the offering on Twitter by saying" Well done to Cork and especially to the Kit Man who opened a bag of junior gansais and gave them to young Gaels who came to watch the game today. A great gesture. An flathuil. Míle buiochas. Up The Rebels.'

He responded to his own tweet by saying: Mól an Óige agus Tiochfaidh Sí!, 'which means 'praise the young and they will flourish.'