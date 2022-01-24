Gordon D’Arcy joins Wexford hurling backroom staff
Dublin , Ireland - 19 March 2021; eir Sport analyst and former Leinster player and record cap holder Gordon D'Arcy prior to the Guinness PRO14 match between Leinster and Ospreys at RDS Arena in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

FORMER IRELAND PLAYER Gordon D’Arcy has joined the Wexford hurling backroom staff. Darragh Egan, the Wexford boss, has welcomed the news.

Darcy is from in Ferns in Wexford.

Another famous name joining Wexford's backroom team is Billy Walsh, the current USA boxing coach that formerly served in that role with Ireland.

Egan is in his first year as Wexford manager and will welcome the additions to the squad. 

Speaking to South-East Radio after Saturday’s game with Kilkenny.

“It’s vital for me number one, I was talking to Billy today again before the match and he’s just a huge support for me and for the players, that they will be working with him as the year progresses,” said Egan, 

“Gordon is with us on all match days, he has been absolutely brilliant with us. Very, very good for me. We have that conversation when I’m driving down on a Tuesday evening, we get a good 40 minutes or an hour conversation, just based on the previous weekend and stuff that we can work on.”

Egan outlined what D’Arcy has to offer their setup.

“Look, that man has been in dressing-rooms (in) some of the biggest days in Irish rugby and Lions rugby and so on,  and he’s a good Wexford man. He really loves his hurling. He’s some brilliant ideas for us and brilliant kind of match day tips and tricks for me. He’s imparting that information to us at the moment, so it’s great.

“Even pre-match and so on, Gordon would be keeping an eye on how warm-ups are going and things like that, some of the bits of information that he gives to me then, it’s real quirky stuff. It wouldn’t be run-of-the-mill GAA thinking but he’s looking at how the players are focused, what their application is like in the warm-up.

“Even in-game it’s not hurling information he’s giving, he’s giving body language information, he’s giving how the substitutes are preparing, are they watching, are they ready for the game, are they focused?

“He’s a great asset around the place and I think he’s working very well with the backroom, so hopefully he works very well for us throughout the year.”

DUBLIN, IRELAND - NOVEMBER 24: Ma'a Nonu of the All Blacks is tackled by Gordon D'Arcy of Ireland  (Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images)

