Greg McWilliam's has named his Ireland team for Sunday's England test.
Cork , Ireland - 10 April 2022; Ireland head coach Greg McWilliams before the Tik Tok Women's Six Nations Rugby Championship match between Ireland and Italy at Musgrave Park in Cork. (Photo By Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

GREG MCWILLIAM'S has named his Ireland team for Sunday's England test in the Six Nations. 

Seven of the panel have been moved to the sevens set-up to prepare for a World Series event in Canada and are unavailable for selection for the round-four encounter at Welford Road.

The team is as follows

Front row: Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney

Second Row: Nichola Fryday, Aoife McDermott

Back row: Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Hannah O’Connor 

Halfbacks: Outhalf: Nicole Cronin, Scrumhalf: Kathryn Dane.

Centres Enya Breen, Eimear Considine

Wingers: Aoife Doyle Sene Naoupu

Fullback: Molly Scuffil-McCabe

Replacements: Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Katie O’Dwyer, Grace Moore, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Aoibheann Reilly, Michelle Claffey, Niamh Byrne.

McWilliams said: "

This is an exciting opportunity for players who are desperate for the chance to showcase their talent on the biggest stage.

As we embark on this journey as a group, we need to test the squad depth, build the playing pool and competition within the dressing room, and there is no greater challenge than facing this world-class England side in front of what will be a record crowd.

“A special mention to our two new caps who have earned their opportunity to pull on the green jersey.

To Molly and Niamh, congratulations on your selection, enjoy every moment of the experience and be yourselves this weekend.

A big challenge is ahead of us but we’ll learn a lot about ourselves and this week has been all about us and what we can bring to the occasion. We’re ready.”

Sunday’s match is live on Virgin Media TwoBBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.

