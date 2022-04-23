GREG MCWILLIAM'S has named his Ireland team for Sunday's England test in the Six Nations.

Seven of the panel have been moved to the sevens set-up to prepare for a World Series event in Canada and are unavailable for selection for the round-four encounter at Welford Road.

Introducing your Ireland Match Day Squad to face England in Sunday's #TikTokW6N clash at Welford Road! 💪#NothingLikeIt | #ENGvIRE — Irish Rugby (@IrishRugby) April 22, 2022

The team is as follows

Front row: Linda Djougang, Neve Jones, Christy Haney

Second Row: Nichola Fryday, Aoife McDermott

Back row: Dorothy Wall, Edel McMahon, Hannah O’Connor

Halfbacks: Outhalf: Nicole Cronin, Scrumhalf: Kathryn Dane.

Centres Enya Breen, Eimear Considine

Wingers: Aoife Doyle Sene Naoupu

Fullback: Molly Scuffil-McCabe

Replacements: Emma Hooban, Chloe Pearse, Katie O’Dwyer, Grace Moore, Maeve Óg O’Leary, Aoibheann Reilly, Michelle Claffey, Niamh Byrne.

McWilliams said: "

This is an exciting opportunity for players who are desperate for the chance to showcase their talent on the biggest stage.

As we embark on this journey as a group, we need to test the squad depth, build the playing pool and competition within the dressing room, and there is no greater challenge than facing this world-class England side in front of what will be a record crowd.

“A special mention to our two new caps who have earned their opportunity to pull on the green jersey.

To Molly and Niamh, congratulations on your selection, enjoy every moment of the experience and be yourselves this weekend.

A big challenge is ahead of us but we’ll learn a lot about ourselves and this week has been all about us and what we can bring to the occasion. We’re ready.”

Sunday’s match is live on Virgin Media Two, BBC Two and the BBC iPlayer.