ICYMI: Olympic hero Kellie Harrington tied the knot with her wife Mandy Loughlin on Friday.

IRISH BOXING STAR Kellie Harrington married her long time partner Mandy Loughlin on Friday.

Harrington posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of the couple on Sandymount Strand in two wedding dresses.

The pair have been together since 2009 and enjoyed their reception at The Old Spot in Dublin.

Writing on social media, the Portland Row native posted a picture of her, Loughlin and her two dogs said:



In a world where ye can be anything, just be yourself 😘



According to an article by the Irish Independent A well-known priest has congratulated Olympic medallist on settling down, but lamented the fact that he wasn't allowed to bless the newly wed couple because of the Church's stance on same-sex marrige couples.

Fr Paddy Byrne, parish priest of Abbeyleix, Ballinakill, Raheen in Co Laois said the policy was out of date and that there should be no reason why it can't change.

Preists in Ireland can bless tractors and cars but not a loving same-sex couple.

“I find it sad that as a church we can bless cars, tractors…I’m not assuming this couple may want such a ritual, but for many likewise who do we should,” he wrote in a tweet.

He also wished the couple all the best in their future.

"Kelly Harrington is a national treasure. I wish her future with her partner health and happiness, he added.

The pair met at a training club(boxing) in Bray in 2009 and have not looked back since.

Loughlin told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio One that Harrington “makes you want to be a better person.” “Opposites obviously attract and it was the best thing ever," she said.