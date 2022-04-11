ICYMI: Olympic hero Kellie Harrington tied the knot with her wife Mandy Loughlin on Friday.
Sport

ICYMI: Olympic hero Kellie Harrington tied the knot with her wife Mandy Loughlin on Friday.

 

IRISH BOXING STAR Kellie Harrington married her long time partner Mandy Loughlin on Friday.

Harrington posted a photo to her Instagram Stories of the couple on Sandymount Strand in two wedding dresses. 

The pair have been together since 2009 and enjoyed their reception at The Old Spot in Dublin.

Writing on social media, the Portland Row native posted a picture of her, Loughlin and her two dogs said:



"In a world where ye can be anything, just be yourself" 

"8-4-2022"

According to an article by the Irish Independent A well-known priest has congratulated Olympic medallist on settling down, but lamented the fact that he wasn't allowed to bless the newly wed couple because of the Church's stance on same-sex marrige couples. 

Fr Paddy Byrne, parish priest of Abbeyleix, Ballinakill, Raheen in Co Laois said the policy was out of date and that there should be no reason why it can't change. 

Preists in Ireland can bless tractors and cars but not a loving same-sex couple.

“I find it sad that as a church we can bless cars, tractors…I’m not assuming this couple may want such a ritual, but for many likewise who do we should,” he wrote in a tweet.

He also wished the couple all the best in their future.

"Kelly Harrington is a national treasure. I wish her future with her partner health and happiness, he added.

The pair met at a training club(boxing) in Bray in 2009 and have not looked back since. 

Loughlin told Ryan Tubridy on RTÉ Radio One that Harrington “makes you want to be a better person.” “Opposites obviously attract and it was the best thing ever," she said.



See More: Boxing, Kellie Harrington

Related

John McNally, Ireland's first Olympic boxing medalist has passed away aged 89 in Belfast
Sport 6 days ago

John McNally, Ireland's first Olympic boxing medalist has passed away aged 89 in Belfast

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Eddie Hearn has hinted at Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan 2 at the City Ground
Sport 1 week ago

Eddie Hearn has hinted at Leigh Wood and Michael Conlan 2 at the City Ground

By: Conor O'Donoghue

Despite a scary knockout Irish boxer Michael Conlan is raring to get back in the ring
Sport 1 week ago

Despite a scary knockout Irish boxer Michael Conlan is raring to get back in the ring

By: Chris Egan

Latest

Man hospitalised after stabbing in Dublin this morning
News 22 hours ago

Man hospitalised after stabbing in Dublin this morning

By: Gerard Donaghy

Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic squad as Hoops hit seven against St Johnstone
Sport 22 hours ago

Ange Postecoglou praises Celtic squad as Hoops hit seven against St Johnstone

By: Gerard Donaghy

Manchester United star Ronaldo apologises after appearing to knock phone from young fan's hand
News 1 day ago

Manchester United star Ronaldo apologises after appearing to knock phone from young fan's hand

By: Gerard Donaghy

Tributes after Eagle Has Landed author Henry Patterson passes away
News 1 day ago

Tributes after Eagle Has Landed author Henry Patterson passes away

By: Gerard Donaghy

REPORT | France WU19 3-0 Republic of Ireland WU19
Sport 1 day ago

REPORT | France WU19 3-0 Republic of Ireland WU19

By: Conor O'Donoghue