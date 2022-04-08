Ireland and Leinster legend Sean O' Brien will retire from all forms of rugby at the end of the season

FORMER IRELAND player Sean O' Brien has announced that he will be retiring at the end of this season..

O' Brien has now decided to hang up his boots after winning 56 caps for his country, going on two Lions Tours, and a couple of World Cups with Ireland.

"After much deliberation and consultation with my family and friends, I can confirm that I have decided to retire from playing professional rugby at the end of the season. I’ve had an incredible career and am thankful for every second of my time at Leinster, Ireland, London Irish and the British & Irish Lions."

He also said: As a 20-year-old I fulfilled my childhood dream by pulling on the Leinster jersey, and when I made my debut against Cardiff Blues in 2008, I never imagined what would then follow over the next 14 years. A special mention must go to Colin McEntee for his ‘big brother’ approach when I joined the academy.

"I feel very fortunate to have had the career I've had but none of it would have been possible without the support of so many people.

'Firstly, I would like to thank my Mom and Dad for taking me to Ballon Rathoe Community Games and then Tullow RFC when I was 8 years old. They took me to every sport in my area which gave me exposure to all types of sport. They were the perfect role models who taught me to not be afraid of hard work, which certainly helped me progress my career. I can’t thank them enough.'

I was lucky to play alongside some great players and under some brilliant managers and coaches during my time at Tullow, Leinster, Ireland, London Irish and the Lions and I would like to thank every one of them. I would also like to thank the backroom staff at each of those clubs, they all showed me fantastic support during my time with them.

'I would like to say a special thank you to some people who believed in me early on in my career, who are sadly no longer with us. Jim Kealy (Tullow RFC) and David Wilkie (Edenderry RFC) always said the right thing to me and gave me direction when needed.

'Away from rugby, I feel lucky to have had such a close group of friends that I have always been able to count and rely on throughout the course of my career. Thanks to all of you, especially James Foley and Daniel Davey.

'Finally, the most important thank you is reserved for my family. I can’t thank my Mum, Dad and brothers (Stephen and William) sisters (Caroline and Alex) enough for their unconditional support over the years. It has meant everything to me and to have 6 nephews watching means the world to me.

'There is still a lot of rugby to be played this season before the time comes to hang up my boots, and I am fully focused on giving my all in the London Irish jersey until then. I’m going to soak up every minute I get on the pitch and look forward to helping the team wherever I can.

'I am excited about the future and feel I still have a lot to offer the game, in whatever capacity that may be. I am currently taking my time to consider a number of options and will make an announcement with regards to the next stage of my career very soon.'



A host of Ireland players congratulated the former Ireland player on his upcoming retirement

Ireland's Josh van der Flyer: "Congrats on an incredible career Seanie! Some man"

Munster Conor Murray added: "One of the best lad, congrats"

The Carlow man was known as one of the best young back-row forwards in Europe around the time of his debut in 2008.

He won four European Cups, four Pro12/14 titles with Leinster and was named ERC European Player of the Year in 2011.

The man known as the' Tullow Tank' was also one of Ireland's key men during the glory years under Joe Schmidt

The Carlow native won a Six Nations championship win in 2015, but missed out on Ireland's Grand Slam win in 2018.

O' Brien featured on two British and Irish Lions tours in 2013 and 2017.

His last cap for Ireland was in the 2019 Six Nations and a move to English side London Irish soon followed

He retires as one of Ireland's best.