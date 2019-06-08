Ireland draw ‘wasn’t fair’ complains Denmark star Christian Eriksen
Sport

Ireland draw ‘wasn’t fair’ complains Denmark star Christian Eriksen

DANISH MIDFIELDER Christian Eriksen claimed that his side deserved more than a point against Ireland at the Telia Parken Stadium last night.

An 85th-minute header from Shane Duffy helped rescue a draw for the Irish after Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg gave Denmark the lead just moments after coming off the bench.

Duffy’s equaliser preserved Ireland’s undefeated start to their EURO 2020 qualifying campaign, with two wins secured from three matches so far in Group D.

Eriksen felt the 1-1 draw flattered Ireland and that his Danish side deserved more
Advertisement

Speaking to Off The Ball after the game, Eriksen was asked if he thought the result was a fair one: “Eh, no,” he said.

“It should have been a win for us. We had the chances to do it but we weren’t sharp enough.”

Denmark wasted a number of fantastic opportunities throughout the match, with Darren Randolph saving well from an Eriksen free-kick and doing brilliantly to prevent Yussuf Poulsen from scoring, either side of half-time.

Ireland then sprung into action and James McClean saw his powerful drive parried by Kasper Schmeichel while David McGoldrick went close with a looping header.

Further Danish chances were wasted before they eventually found breakthrough came via substitute Hojbjerg, who snuck in between two Irish defenders to poke his header past Randolph with just 15 minutes remaining.

But Ireland hit back ten minutes later, with Duffy rising highest to meet Alan Judge’s perfectly weighted free-kick and blasting Mick McCarthy’s men back into the tie.

Advertisement
Shane Duffy wheels away in celebration after grabbing Ireland's late equaliser

It was the fifth time the two sides have met in the last year and a half, and Tottenham playmaker Eriksen noted that Ireland have adopted a more attacking approach under their new boss, compared with Martin O’Neil’s regime.

“We saw that from their other games in qualification, they pay a bit more offensively and a bit more high pressing and a bit more forward, which made the game more open. It was better for our sake but we didn’t take our chances,” he added.

Ireland sit top of Group D, three points above second-placed Switzerland. They face Gibraltar on Monday evening at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

See More: Christian Eriksen, Denmark, Euro 2020, Euro 2020 Qualifiers, Ireland Football, Mick McCarthy, Republic Of Ireland International Football, Shane Duffy

Related

Mick McCarthy wrongly under pressure with Stephen Kenny waiting in wings
Sport 22 hours ago

Mick McCarthy wrongly under pressure with Stephen Kenny waiting in wings

By: Jack Martin

GAA referee praised for 'classy gesture' after he bought McDonald's meals for boys left hospitalised after match
News 2 days ago

GAA referee praised for 'classy gesture' after he bought McDonald's meals for boys left hospitalised after match

By: Aidan Lonergan

Liverpool fan dies after assault on night of Champions League final victory
News 3 days ago

Liverpool fan dies after assault on night of Champions League final victory

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Katie Taylor modestly admits she’s ‘not a fan of honorary statue’
News 13 minutes ago

Katie Taylor modestly admits she’s ‘not a fan of honorary statue’

By: Harry Brent

Gay pride flag to be flown over state Capitol of Wisconsin
News 16 hours ago

Gay pride flag to be flown over state Capitol of Wisconsin

By: Harry Brent

London manager Ciaran Deely looking for that Galway grit against Offaly
Sport 16 hours ago

London manager Ciaran Deely looking for that Galway grit against Offaly

By: Stephen Mahon

Australian World Cup winner Stephen Larkham set to join Munster coaching staff
Sport 17 hours ago

Australian World Cup winner Stephen Larkham set to join Munster coaching staff

By: Stephen Mahon

A Dublin pub confirms they are selling Kopparberg pink gin
Food & Drink 17 hours ago

A Dublin pub confirms they are selling Kopparberg pink gin

By: Harry Brent