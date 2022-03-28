Ireland vs Lithuania details, kick off times, TV channel, etc

THE IRISH NATIONAL team are on a bit of a high at the moment and optimism has started to grow around Stephen Kenny's young side.

Fresh from the 2-2 draw with the no 1 ranked side in the world Belgium last weekend, 'The Boys in Green' have no time to rest as Lithuania are the next side to visit the Aviva this Tuesday.

Ireland will more than likely rotate the squad for the game after a number of players played and missed out against the Belgians on Saturday.

Lithuania beat minnows San Marino in a 2-1 victory on Friday night.

Here's a rundown of what you need to know.

On this day last year, Ireland lost 1-0 to Luxembourg at the Aviva.



Yesterday, Ireland drew 2-2 all with Belgium. What a difference a year makes pic.twitter.com/QSJMSvwen1 — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) March 27, 2022

Venue

The game will be played again in the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

Date and start time

The game take place on Tuesday, March 29 at a time of 7:45pm

TV Channel information

RTE didn't show the Belgian game this weekend and it's more of the same this week.

The game will be show on Sky Sports Arena.

Coverage begins at 7:40pm.

A few interesting stats courtesy of Opta stats

Republic of Ireland have never lost in four previous games against Lithuania (W3 D1), with this their first meeting since September 1997, a 2-1 Ireland win in a World Cup qualifier.

Chiedozie Ogbene has scored in three of his six senior international caps for Republic of Ireland; he has as many goals for his country this season as he does in 45 appearances for his club Rotherham United in 2021-22 (three).

The Boys in Green are looking to score 2+ goals in three consecutive games for the first time since October 2014 under Martin O'Neill.

Republic of Ireland have avoided defeat in 14 of their last 16 games at the Aviva Stadium in all competitions (W5 D9 L2), while they're unbeaten in their last seven home friendly matches (W5 D2).



Chiedozie, centre, celebrates his goal with Jeff Hendrick, left, and James McClean (Image: PAUL FAITH/AFP via Getty Images)Betting odds

Ireland are the bookies favourites with a number of bookmakers.

Paddy power have backed Ireland to beat the 137th ranked team in the world with a price of 1/4.

Bet365 also have a similar price of 1/4.

These odds were published on Monday, the 28th of March and are subject to change before kick-off.

https://www.oddschecker.com/football/international-friendlies/rep-of-ireland-v-lithuania/winner