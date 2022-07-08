Ireland vs New Zealand second test preview: TV, time, squad, and everything else for the game in Dunedin

IRELAND TAKE on New Zealand in the second test of the summer series this Saturday.

Andy Farrel's side are looking to get revenge for the 42-19 defeat in Auckland.

This week the Irish side travel to the Dunedin to play at the Forsyth Barr Stadium.

Ireland have made one change to the side that lost lasr week and that change is Connacht winger Mack Hansen comes in for Keith Earls.

Here are details for the game this Saturday.

Date

Saturday 9 July

Time

Kick-off 7.05pm local time/8.05am Irish time

Venue

Forsyth Barr Stadium

TV Station

Sky Sports Action from 7.30am

Radio

Irish viewers can listen to commentary on RTÉ 2fm.

Referee

Jaco Peyper( South African)

What the coaches have said:

Andy Farrell: Speaking during the week, he said "

"A lot of our lads get to have an opportunity to go again.

"To be honest, the lads are in a good place. Thursday before the Test match, you'd expect them to be, but even early in the week.

"There's a bit of doubt creeps in when you don't know the answers, but they know the answers, they know the bits they need to get right, they know the access they gave the All Blacks and they understand you can't do that because they know first half you'll be behind your own posts.

"There have been a few things to fix like there is in every week, but we've had a good training week, and the captain's run tomorrow."

Ian Foster: “They are a smart rugby team and they are trying to evolve what they do as well.

“We saw a team who has got a pretty good understanding of what they want to achieve, so their clarity of roles and their intentions and how they move collectively as a group is really strong.

“It’s probably their best strength. That makes them a hard team to break down. I’m pretty sure they will pick up a few things. I’m pretty sure they didn’t enjoy last week in terms of the result. I know they are a smart rugby team and they will come back strong.”

🗣"The lads are in a good place...they know the answers, they know the bits they need to get right."



Andy Farrell on his side's preparations for the second Test. #NZvIRE



🏉 with @vodafoneireland | #TeamOfUs



📺 Alan Quinlan preview - https://t.co/R3rRqEW7nc pic.twitter.com/ZNqkOwruIl — Off The Ball (@offtheball) July 7, 2022

Ireland team

Ireland: Hugo Keenan; Mack Hansen, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, James Lowe; Johnny Sexton (capt), Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Tadhg Beirne, James Ryan; Peter O'Mahony, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris.

Replacements: Rob Herring, Cian Healy, Finlay Bealham, Kieran Treadwell, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery, Bundee Aki.

New Zealand team

New Zealand: Jordie Barrett; Sevu Reece, Rieki Ioane, Quinn Tupaea, Leicester Fainga'anuku; Beauden Barrett, Aaron Smith; George Bower, Codie Taylor, Ofa Tu'ungafasi; Brodie Retallick, Scott Barrett; Dalton Papalii, Sam Cane (capt), Ardie Savea.

Replacements: Samisoni Taukei'aho, Aidan Ross, Angus Ta'avao, Patrick Tuipulotu, Pita Gus Sowakula, Folau Fakatava, Richie Mo'unga, Will Jordan.

Ireland's remaining fixtures

Maori All Blacks vs Ireland in Wellington - Tuesday, July 12 - live on Sky Sports Action from 8am

New Zealand vs Ireland in Wellington - Saturday, July 16 - live on Sky Sports Action from 7.30am