Irish Olympic 1500m gold medallist Ronnie Delany dies aged 91

IRISH athletics legend Ronnie Delany, the man who delivered one of Ireland’s most famous Olympic victories, has died aged 91.

The Arklow, Co. Wicklow runner made sporting history when he won gold in the 1500 metres at the 1956 Olympic Games in Melbourne.

Delany was just 21 when he stormed to victory in an Olympic record time of 3:41.2, producing a dramatic late surge in the final to claim the title.

His triumph remains one of the most iconic moments in Irish sporting history and helped establish Delany as one of the country’s greatest Olympians.

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