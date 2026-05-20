Teens arrested over serious assault which left man in ‘critical condition’

TWO teenagers have been arrested following a serious assault in Dublin over the weekend which left a man in a critical condition in hospital.

The incident happened in Blanchardstown on Sunday, May 17 and man, who is aged in his 30s, was taken to Connolly Hospital Blanchardstown.

He remains in hospital in a “critical condition” the police force said as they confirmed the arrests this week.

“As part of the investigation into the serious assault that occurred in Blanchardstown, Dublin 15 on Sunday 17th May 2026, Gardaí have arrested two male juveniles in their mid-teens,” a Garda spokesperson confirmed today.

“Both are detained in a West Dublin Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984,” they added.

Gardaí have urged anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward.

“Gardaí are appealing to anyone who travelled on Mill Lane, either on foot or by car, between 4pm and 5pm to come forward,” they said.

“During this time, many people were walking along the road from the grounds of Connolly Hospital to Main Street, Blanchardstown,” they added.

“Investigating Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with a female passenger who was in a silver Suzuki vehicle parked in the grounds of Connolly Hospital during this period.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

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