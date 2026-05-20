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IN PICTURES: President Connolly visits Leeds University
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IN PICTURES: President Connolly visits Leeds University

PRESIDENT Catherine Connolly has paid a visit to Leeds University on the final day of her official visit to Britain.

The Galway native, who took up the role of president last November, is a former student of the University, from where she gained a master’s in clinical psychology in 1981.

President Connolly graduated with a master's from Leeds University in 1981 (Pics: Maxwell Photography)

Ms Connolly and her husband Brian McEnery toured the site today, where they met with staff and students before the president gave a speech.

Later today she is due to visit the Leeds Irish Centre and the Leeds Irish Health and Homes charity, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026.

That meeting will mark the final engagemet of the President’s three-day visit to Britain this week, which began on Monday, May 18.

Scroll down for more pictures of President Connolly at Leeds University…

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See More: Britain, Leeds, Leeds University, President Catherine Connolly

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