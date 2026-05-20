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Man wanted for child cruelty and blackmail in Northern Ireland extradited from the Republic
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Man wanted for child cruelty and blackmail in Northern Ireland extradited from the Republic

A MAN has been extradited from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland where he is wanted in relation to a series of offences.

The 54-year-old was extradited yesterday (May 19) in relation to 17 offences of child cruelty and one offence of blackmail, the PSNI confirmed today.

“The man was arrested in the Republic of Ireland on Sunday, August 7, 2022 on foot of an extradition warrant sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland and today extradition proceedings were completed with his successful return to Northern Ireland,” they confirmed.

He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court this morning (May 20).

In a separate case, a 33-year-old man was also extradited from Northern Ireland to Romania yesterday.

He is wanted to serve a prison sentence in Romania of one year and 11 months in relation to theft offences which occurred there.

The man was stopped by police officers in Belfast City Centre in August 2025, when it was identified that he was wanted in Romania.

He was arrested at the time and extradition proceedings were completed yesterday with his successful return to Romania.

“We continue to work with closely with our national and international law enforcement partners to locate and return persons sought for extradition,” Sergeant Davey from the PSNI’s International Policing Unit, said today.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to tracking down wanted persons and bringing them before the courts both here in Northern Ireland and abroad.”

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See More: Extradition, Northern Ireland, Republic Of Ireland, Romania

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