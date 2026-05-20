Irish actor Damien Molony stars in BBC’s new modern-day Greek tragedy

KILDARE native Damien Molony is one of the stars of a new BBC drama which follows a group of friends on a holiday which ultimately turns into a nightmare.

The TCD graduate, who has appeared in the likes of Bergerac, Say Nothing and Brassic, plays Dan in Two Weeks in August, which has been written by Catherine Shepherd.

His character is suffering with depression, and his wife Zoe, played by Jessica Raine, is a teacher and mother who is also quietly struggling under the pressure of holding everything together.

Cracks in their marriage begin to show as the series progresses but there are plenty more characters to meet and a lot more drama in store too.

“I feel like the characters reveal themselves in every single scene,” Molony said this week.

“There sometimes isn’t a huge amount happening in terms of plot, but the characters are exposing who they are in such a brilliant way,” he added.

“Even though they’re all great friends, everyone is hiding so much of themselves. It was thrilling to act, and I think it will be really fun to watch.”

Set in Greece, Two Weeks in August follows Zoe and Dan as they enjoy time away with their family and friends, but all is not as it seems.

“There’s an oxymoronic quality in the way the show juxtaposes tragedy and comedy at the same time,” Molony says.

“The funniest moments are often also the saddest,” he explains.

“It’s incredibly real and very human. I think people will watch this show and say, ‘I went on a terrible holiday just like that one’.

In terms of his character’s approach to the trip, he claims: “I don’t think there’s any part of Dan that’s looking forward to this holiday.”

Molony explains: “For him, it’s more of an opportunity for the family to reset. Zoe especially needs a break, and he recognises that.

“So, while it’s a trip with friends, their friendships are very different now. The group are clinging onto a bond that possibly no longer exists.”

The group have chosen this Greek island to escape the modern world for a few weeks and enjoy the peace and serenity of near isolation. So how does that play into the drama?

“I see it as ‘this is idyllic and beautiful, but there is danger lurking at every possible moment’,” Molony says.

“So, when the group visit a gorgeous seaside taverna for Jacob’s birthday in episode three, the setting is picturesque, but the waves are crashing against the restaurant violently, and the footpath down to the taverna is cracked and jagged.

“There's an undercurrent of discomfort present everywhere you look, even though the group look to be in heaven.

“It is impossible to escape the island, which adds a wonderful layer of tension.

“The level of isolation makes the characters confront themselves and their feelings. We've all had terrible holidays where everything seems to be going wrong, and there's nothing you can do to fix it.”

So, what did Molony find most challenging about filming the series?

“One of the most challenging scenes was where I discovered I couldn’t say the words ‘Ionian Sea’ without laughing,” he admits.

“I must have said it 17 times in one take. I looked around the table, and everyone was crying with laughter.

“Hugh and Dylan had to leave the table because they couldn't stop laughing and Nicholas was hiding under it. It was a really difficult scene to get through, but hilarious to film.”

And how was filming in Malta? “I love Malta,” Molony says.

“We were lucky to film in many incredibly beautiful locations and beaches; it was idyllic.

“I would urge people to visit as there is something for everyone. I loved my time here. “We were in Dwejra Bay for our first day of filming which was astonishingly epic and beautiful. It’s exactly the type of place you would go to save your marriage.”

Two Weeks in August will air on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on May 23.

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