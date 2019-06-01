James McClean brands English FA ‘hypocrites’ and ‘cowards’ after suffering racial abuse
Sport

James McClean brands English FA ‘hypocrites’ and ‘cowards’ after suffering racial abuse

Irish international James McClean has slammed the English FA as well as the anti-racism group Kick It Out for their handling, or lack thereof, of the racial abuse he suffered.

He compared it to the way both organisations sprung into quick and decisive action when Raheem Sterling was abused last year.

McClean described them as “a bunch of cowards” and “a bunch of hypocrites” for not dealing with the abuse, he says, he’s been dealing with for years.

“Do you want the god honest truth,” he told the Irish media on Wednesday.

“They’re a bunch of cowards, the footballing authorities. They’re a bunch of hypocrites.

Advertisement

“Sterling’s getting ‘Sterling’s this and Sterling’s that’ and he’s getting awards. (Sterling received the Integrity and Impact award at a BT ceremony for his stance against racism.)

“What I get week-in, week-out, compared to what he’s got maybe one game, for the last seven or eight years, there hasn’t been a word.

This comes after the Stoke City winger revealed an abusive birthday card he received through the post - which he put up on Twitter.

Inside, the card read: “The Irish are a race of inbred, subhuman parasites. Bloody Sunday, Bloody good laugh. 13 nil to us. Ha, ha, ha, ha. Should have been 13,000 of you sub human b*****s”

Abuse like this is something McClean claims he deals with on a regular basis and the Derry-born midfielder is outraged that the authorities don’t treat it in the same way they have done for abuse of other players, namely Sterling.

“The only reason I put it (the photo of the card) up was to prove a point and I think I proved it right,” McClean said.

Advertisement

Raheem Sterling receiving the Integrity and Impact award

“It’s that Kick It Out and the FA are a bunch of hypocrites

“There hasn’t been a peep, a single word or contact. I got a token gesture from Kick It Out after people highlighted it and went after them.

“Nothing will ever be done. I’m a white Irishman, to put it bluntly. That’s not high on the agenda in England.”

See More: Anti-Irish Racism, English FA, Ireland Football, Ireland Soccer, James McClean, Kick It Out, Racism, Republic Of Ireland International Football, Stoke City FC

Related

James McClean escapes with warning from FA over 'offensive' Instagram post as calls grow for investigation into 'anti-Irish' racism in football
Sport 6 months ago

James McClean escapes with warning from FA over 'offensive' Instagram post as calls grow for investigation into 'anti-Irish' racism in football

By: Aidan Lonergan

'Smash a Fenian Day': Email offering '1000 points' to shoot 'plastic Irish' people sent to SNP politician
News 1 year ago

'Smash a Fenian Day': Email offering '1000 points' to shoot 'plastic Irish' people sent to SNP politician

By: Aidan Lonergan

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien well placed for record-equalling seventh success in Epsom Classic
News 19 hours ago

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien well placed for record-equalling seventh success in Epsom Classic

By: Jack Beresford

Latest

Donald Trump ‘baby blimp’ will be allowed to fly during the President’s state visit to the UK
News 24 minutes ago

Donald Trump ‘baby blimp’ will be allowed to fly during the President’s state visit to the UK

By: Harry Brent

Irish government branded a ‘puppet’ of big oil and gas as it ‘sabotages’ Climate Emergency bill
News 2 hours ago

Irish government branded a ‘puppet’ of big oil and gas as it ‘sabotages’ Climate Emergency bill

By: Harry Brent

Got the luck of the Irish? - Here's the best rated Irish-themed video slots games in 2019
Life & Style 3 hours ago

Got the luck of the Irish? - Here's the best rated Irish-themed video slots games in 2019

By: Harry Brent

Police officer in Georgia charged with beating homeless woman with his baton
News 16 hours ago

Police officer in Georgia charged with beating homeless woman with his baton

By: Harry Brent

Ian Bailey convicted of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier by French court
News 17 hours ago

Ian Bailey convicted of the murder of Sophie Toscan du Plantier by French court

By: Harry Brent