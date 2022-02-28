Josh Taylor's dubious win over Jack Catterall is set to be investigated by the British boxing authorities.
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - FEBRUARY 26: Jack Catterall (L) and Josh Taylor (R) exchange punches during their undisputed super lightweight championship fight at The OVO Hydro on February 26, 2022 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)

JOSH'S TAYLOR'S extremely dubious win over Jack Catterall is set for an investigation by the British boxing authorities.

The scoring will be examined as Taylor won to everyone's surprise despite landing less punches in the fight and being knocked to the canvas.

Catterall put Taylor on the deck in the 8th round and landed 166 punches to Taylor's 85 in the bout.

The fight went the distance with pundits and fans adamant that Catterall had caused a major upset against Taylor, the favourite.

Howard Foster scored it 113-112 Catterall, the next judge Victor Loughlin gave the exact same scoreline, but gave it to Taylor to tie it up

Ian John-Lewis, the final judge, handed Taylor a shock victory with a 114-111 victory.

Caterall took to social media to share his displeasure at the way undisputed super-lightweight world champion Taylor won in Glasgow on Saturday.

You know what hurts the most, it wasn’t for me, I did all of this for my family, my team, my town and country,” the Chorley boxer wrote.

“My baby girl misses, our future. Today I should have been waking up with all of the belts. 15 months out the ring, they all wrote me off, he wrote on Instagram

“F***** me in every way possible for over two years, finally got the fight. Sacrificed everything to fight one of the top p4p ranked fighters, and gave him a lesson. For what? Boxing shame on you."

Cattarall made his thoughts towards the judges clear and summed up his feelings by saying: "Dreams stolen."

'British Boxing Board of Control general secretary Robert Smith has said they will be looking into the points scoring and will let both fighters know accordingly'.

Eddie Hearn had sympathy for the Chorley boxer and said

"They robbed him. You can say, 'He'll get another chance,' but he'll never get another chance like that."

"Never get a chance to become undisputed again, a chance to earn the kind of money if the right decision would've been made."

Irish bookmaker Paddy Power also announced that they would be refunding bets on Jack Catterall to win and have described the split decision for Josh Taylor as an "absolute robbery".

