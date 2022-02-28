Jurgen Klopp gives brilliant reason for not dropping Caoimhin Kelleher after his Carabao Cup final heroics
CAOIMHIN KELLEHER will go down in history for his exploits in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. The Cork native played a blinder in normal time, saving a number of chances from Chelsea forwards.

Alisson is the undisputed number one at Liverpool and Klopp could have gone with the Brazilian for the game, but Kelleher repaid his manager's faith by scoring the winning spot-kick as Liverpool edged Chelsea 11-10 on penalties.

Klopp speaking after the game to Sky Sports said that he couldn't drop Kelleher due to the human element attached to the moment.

The Corkman has played in every game except the first leg of the 0-0 draw to Arsenal.

Look, I think that even in professional football, there should be space for some sentiment, to be honest. He’s a young boy, we’ve asked him to do a lot, he gets the whole competition and then in the final I tell him no you don’t play?, he said

“I am two things. A professional football manager and a human being. And the human being won this time. It’s so nice that it paid off. He deserves it.”

Klopp also told Bein Sports that Caoimhin Kelleher would get the chance to add his face to Liverpool’s training ground goalkeeping mural and that Alisson was happy with the decision

“When we told Ali that Caoimhin will play, Ali said okay, that’s good, if we win it then we can put his head on the famous wall in the goalkeeper area at the AXA where all the keepers who won trophies with Liverpool are on,” said Klopp.

Speaking about the being added to the wall Klopp told him that he would be added

He just said ‘Well done for scoring the penalty.’ We have a wall at Liverpool with all the goalies who have won cups, and he said ‘you can now go on that’.” said Klopp to his keeper

“We can put him on that as well. I hope the guy who is doing the painting is already on its way, because Caoimhin will be there as well.”

The Ringnamahon spoke about his sublime penalty to win the game.

He reflected after the game in typical Cork fashion saying that the clincher was a 'hit and hope' moment for him, but was glad.

It’s a mad one, I thought I’d save one. I got close to one or two. All the penalties from the lads were class.”

