Kellie Harrington and Roddy Doyle are coming together to bring out boxers autobiography

FANS OF Olympic hero Kellie Harrington are in for a treat next year as the Portland row native has teamed up with legendary Dublin author Roddy Doyle to bring out her autobiography.

The 32-year-old grew up in the inner city area of Portland Row and wants the book to inspire people from the same area to follow in her footsteps.

I am writing my autobiography with Roddy Doyle to be published by @penguinIEbooks in October. I'm super excited about this and I hope you will enjoy reading it as much as I have enjoyed writing it.If you would like to pre-order the book here's the🔗 https://t.co/uApmdop9pH pic.twitter.com/N4d64dC6X0 — Kellie Harrington (@Kelly64kg) January 27, 2022

Many people will know Roddy Doyle's books such as Barrytown Trilogy - The Commitments, The Snapper and The Van, which became cult classics in Ireland . He also wrote Roy Keane's autobiography The Second Half.

Harrington has claimed that the book will be released in October and even tweeted her excitement at the news.

The boxer said: she was “super excited” to be told her story.

The 32-year-old worked hard for many years to reach the top of her sport despite winning gold in Tokyo, she had not turned pro yet and is instead focusing on her wedding to long time partner Mandy Loughlin.

The Dubliner does hope to compete at the 2024 Olympics in Paris and repeat her feats once more, but before that has been trying to get on the property ladder

I’m hoping to move back into town, onto Portland Row. I am trying to get a mortgage at the moment but it’s proving nearly impossible,” she told Independent.ie.

“We’re trying, it’s not for the want of trying and we’ll keep trying.

“Now I understand how bloody hard it is for other people as well. It’s nearly made impossible for young people to get a foot on that property ladder.

“I think I’m nearly sorted but it’s been hard. The properties around the city that nobody wanted before, now everybody wants them. This is where we’re from and we can’t purchase a property where we’re from, we can’t move back into the area.”