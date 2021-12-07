Kellie Harrington's gold medal triump voted most impactful sports story of 2021 in study

The Most impactful sports story of 2021, according to a newly published review was Kellie Harrington's gold medal success at the Tokyo Olympics.

The published review known as the Core Cultural Index interviews 1,000 members of the Irish public over a 12 month period to rate the most impactful stories..

The Portland Row's gold medal triumph in Tokyo was voted number 1 sports story of the year, 62% put it as the most impactful moment in Irish sport this year.

Stephen Kenny's European Championships run featured a lot in the survey despite bearing little fruit.

Harrignton's success beat Christian Eriksen’s collapse during Denmark’s game against Finland, While England's racial abuse scandal in the Euro final defeat to Italy featured fourth

Paul O’Donovan and Fintan McCarthy, the Irish rowers who won Olympic gold in Tokyo, feature in third place on the list.

Meanwhile, just under half of those surveyed (47%) said Mayo finally beating Dublin in the GAA football championship was a significant moment, while 43% said Rachael Blackmore winning at Cheltenham was an important sports story.