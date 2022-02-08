Leona Maguire and Séamus Power have climbed golfs world rankings

LEONA MAGUIRE and Seamus Power have both climbed the golf's world rankings for their golfing exploits over the weekend.

The Cavan native, Maguire has climbed up 17 places to 20th. She started in 2021 ranked 177th in the world.

After a final-round 67, Maguire cruised into the winner’s circle for the first time in her LPGA Tour career, becoming the first woman from Ireland to win in the Tour’s history.

Her earnings from the win was $225,000 (€196,000) for her achievements in the states.

In the men's format Shane Lowry has been overtaken by Seamus Power in the ranking list after coming home ninth at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Power has now climbed to 46th in the world from 72. It's his third week inside the top 50

The Waterford man ended last year 72nd in the rankings but is now up to 46th, a rise of four places on last week. It marks a third week inside the world's top-50 for Power.

Offaly's Lowry is now at 48, Padraig Harrington is up to 137th.

Rory McIlroy is the best of the Irish, with the County Down man in sixth, unchanged from last week.